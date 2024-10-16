Jacksonville Bold for 10.16.24: Reaganesque?

A Northeast Florida Congressman will speak at one of the cornerstones of the conservative movement later this month.

If you’re going, you’ll want to make your travel plans now, as U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz is speaking next Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

“Waltz, a retired U.S. Army National Guard Colonel, the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress and an entrepreneur, shares lessons learned from his military service in his new book, ‘Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret.’ Set to release on Oct. 22, 2024, the book emphasizes how the mindset cultivated in combat can be applied to politics, business and life. Rep. Waltz recounts personal stories, including a decision he made during service in Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of restraint.”

Waltz represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which includes southern St. Johns County and points south. He was the immediate successor for former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who has since moved on to statewide office. (You may be familiar with his work.)

It’s entirely plausible Waltz could have similar aspirations, perhaps with an eye toward statewide elections in 2026. Or possibly Marco Rubio’s Senate seat — should it open up if President Donald Trump appoints him to his Cabinet?

For that matter, Waltz could become Secretary of Defense under a Trump presidency.

Tweet, tweet

Fraud fight

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean has had enough of insurance rip-offs, and a new bill proposes a solution.

H.R. 9802, the Medical License Verification Act, is intended “to combat growing Medicare & Medicaid fraud by closing loopholes which have allowed non-physicians to frequently bill health insurance companies to the tune of millions of dollars,” per his office.

Sen. Rick Scott is carrying the Senate version of this legislation, supported by Americans for Prosperity.

“Millions of Floridians rely on Medicare and Medicaid, but rising fraud and abuse threatens to undermine these programs and drive up health care costs. This bill represents a small and common-sense step to protect our health care programs and prevent bad actors from defrauding Florida families.”

Bean’s bill has been referred to two Committees: Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means.

Just say no

A Clay County lawmaker in line to be House Speaker is explaining why he’s voting against legalizing recreational marijuana in November.

Rep. Sam Garrison sent a detailed email to the media laying out his opposition to Amendment 3. The Fleming Island Republican said that even voters who want cannabis decriminalized should be concerned about cuffing the Legislature’s policymaking ability with an amendment to the Florida Constitution.

“Policymaking by constitutional referendum is no way to run a railroad, especially in America’s third largest state. (Remember 2002’s pregnant pigs amendment?) This is especially true in an area like marijuana where our state has made a concerted effort to strike the right balance between personal liberty and community standards,” Garrison said.

“Regardless of where you stand on marijuana policy, and I have friends on all sides of this issue, the place to debate it is in Tallahassee at the Capitol where the public can see and hear what we say and do.”

He noted that those Floridians with a legitimate need for cannabis access already have it through the state’s medical marijuana program. Garrison currently chairs the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, offering insight into the state program’s operations.

Prosecutor becomes judge

The state’s newest judge is a former Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Charles Garrett Hill, of Lake City, was appointed to be Judge on the Columbia County Court by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Hill has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit since 2020. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Faulkner University and his Juris Doctor from Florida State University. Hill fills the judicial vacancy created by the enactment of HB 5401,” the Governor’s Office notes.

For those who don’t have bill numbers memorized; the legislation created new judgeships around the state.

“The Supreme Court issued Order No. SC2023-1586 on Nov. 30, 2023, certifying the need for one additional circuit court judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit and five county judges — three in Orange County and two in Hillsborough County. Lawmakers matched the Supreme Court certification and added a circuit judge in the First Judicial Circuit, and two county judges, one each in Santa Rosa and Columbia counties,” the Florida Bar previously noted.

Healthy choice

Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration is looking to connect people with health care challenges to providers.

That’s the rationale behind Healthlink Jax: “Removing barriers to care for Duval County residents without insurance by using free, 24/7 virtual care.”

“We know that not having insurance, time, transportation, or connection to a primary care physician can make it hard to get the health care you need. That’s why we’re here to help you and your family access quality care, day or night, with on-demand virtual visits from board-certified doctors,” the city asserts.

Care navigators — nurses or social workers intended to guide people through the system — are part of the model. EMTs will be around the city helping the uninsured poor get some help in dealing with both acute issues and long-standing maladies.

Need health help? Call 904-925-CARE.

Tweet, tweet

Forklift gift

Ring Power came through for the Arc, an organization devoted to helping people with developmental and intellectual challenges.

The company supplied nonprofit Triumph Industries with a custom-painted forklift, facilitating its production of contact lens boxes for Johnson and Johnson.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ring Power Corporation for this donation, especially during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Their support will help ensure that individuals with intellectual and developmental differences can continue to thrive at Triumph Industries,” said Kari Bates, president & CEO of The Arc Jacksonville.

“Triumph Industries not only provides employment but also creates a sense of purpose, belonging, and achievement for our participants, allowing them to thrive,” Bates added.

“We were honored to contribute to The Arc Jacksonville’s mission by donating this forklift to Triumph Industries,” said David Alban, CEO of Ring Power Corporation. “At Ring Power, we believe in supporting our local community and empowering individuals with differences. We hope this donation will enhance the incredible work being done at Triumph Industries and further their impact.”

Home sales down

Single-family home sales fell again in September along Florida’s First Coast while home prices increased for the month.

The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) issued its monthly analysis of the six-county region, and the housing market remains sluggish. There were 1,526 closed home sales for Northeast Florida in September. That’s an 11.4% decrease from September 2023. Numbers are down from August by 17.7% when there were 1,777 closed sales. That August number was an 8% drop from the number of homes sold in July.

Meanwhile, the median price for houses on the First Coast and the number of homes for sale are increasing. The median sales price for single-family homes in September was $389,945, a 2.4% increase from September 2024 and a 1.8% increase from August.

The number of homes on the market increased in September. There were 7,695 homes for sale in the listed active inventory in September, an increase of 74.1% over September 2023. However, it was only a 4.2% increase compared to August.

Investor’s dream

Hurricanes notwithstanding, the Sunshine State is the place for property investors.

That’s the take from Agent Advice, a site with tips for the real estate industry.

The claim: Four of the top 10 cities for savvy investors are in Florida, and Jacksonville rounds out that list.

The Bold New City of the South “rounds out the top 10, with a 9.2% annual price growth in one-bedroom properties and a solid population growth rate of 2.2%.”

And if you’re a bargain-hunting investor, you’re in luck: “The city’s affordable real estate market, coupled with a rising personal income of 3.2%, makes it an emerging market with strong potential for investors looking to enter at a low cost.”

Rent lament

Despite the Agent Advice happy talk, Redfin reveals the downside of Jacksonville’s multifamily market, spotlighting a double-digit drop in rents year over year.

“The Sunshine State’s four most populous metro areas are seeing rent prices decline. Jacksonville’s median asking rent fell 12.4% year over year in June — the metro’s biggest drop in records dating back to 2019. Tampa posted a 6% decline — also the largest on record. In Orlando and Miami, rent prices fell 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively,” Redfin asserts.

According to the theory, the pandemic brought a building boom, and developers are now competing for tenants. From 2021 to 2023, Jacksonville issued the country’s third most permits per capita.

Only Austin, which also experienced a permitting frenzy during the pandemic, has seen a more significant drop in rent prices — 12.6% to 12.4% for Duval.

Ricardo’s rants

Duval County School District has faced challenges in recent years, many of them its own creation.

Just months ago, a plan to close some of the most popular elementary schools in middle-class neighborhoods, ranging from the beaches to Avondale and Fairfax, riled the public.

Elections are ongoing, but some are already decided, as with newly elected Tony Ricardo, the DeSantis-endorsed conservative who takes office next month but raises eyebrows with ranty and conspiratorial Facebook posts.

This Summer, he upset LGBTQ activists with posts that have been memory-holed.

This Fall, Tony’s proving to be more than a one-trick pony. He’s taking controversial positions on several issues, including hurricanes, which may raise concerns about his shaping educational policy for the next few years.

Many of his posts have been removed due to presenting “false information.” Still, some remain at this writing, including his recent “observations regarding new ‘weather patterns’ and what we are supposed to believe are ‘natural disasters’ — note that the weather modification devices are PATENTED by our government.”

“I’ve been criticized for comments regarding weather manipulation,” Ricardo says, with people saying, “It denies science.”

Ricardo also amplified the theory that Hurricane Helene was engineered to expose lithium deposits in Western North Carolina, calling it “very suspicious.”

There’s more to be found — for now, at least. But for those voters who counted on DeSantis to endorse a sane candidate, they may have Ricardo Remorse in the short-term.

In the long term?

There are always charter and private schools if parents don’t want this guy’s voice to determine their progeny’s pedagogical path.

Changes coming for Jags?

When you look at the worst starts to a season in Jaguars history, there are many options.

There was the 2012 season under Mike Mularkey when the Jaguars didn’t win their second game until the week of Thanksgiving. Or the following season, Gus Bradley’s first as head coach, when the team lost its first eight games. Or the season after that when the Jaguars didn’t win their second game until the last day of November.

There was also the 2020 campaign when the Jaguars lined up to get the top pick in the draft for Trevor Lawrence. They won their first game, then didn’t win again. And then there is Urban Meyer’s disastrous year when the team’s only two wins before the season’s final week both came by a field goal. That season was covered in more embarrassment off the field.

2024 has a chance to join the conversation.

While the development news is going the Jaguars’ way, with the NFL owners approving the “Stadium of the Future” this week, the product on the field looks more like an unwanted relic of the past.

After Sunday’s 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars playoff chances are dead for all practical purposes.

In the past 10 years, two teams have started 1-5 and gone on to make the playoffs. In 2015, the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished this feat; in 2018, the Indianapolis Colts did the same.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs in 2015 under head coach Andy Reid. This was before Patrick Mahomes. Alex Smith quarterbacked Kansas City at the time.

So many issues are plaguing the Jaguars right now that hoping things suddenly turn around seems like a fool’s errand. The offensive line struggles and dropped passes have hurt the quarterback’s confidence and made consistent scoring impossible. The relative lack of pass rush and injuries in the secondary have rendered the Jaguars susceptible to the passing game.

If there is a light at the end of the tunnel (or, in London, is it the tube?), it is that the Jaguars will face one of the worst teams in the NFL on Sunday, the New England Patriots. If the Jaguars and Patriots aren’t the league’s worst team, perhaps it is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns, you’ll recall, beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville last month.

Beyond Sunday’s game, the schedule is not kind.

The Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans are the next five opponents after the Jaguars return from London. Their combined record is 21-4.

It’s not exactly a recipe to turn around a floundering season.

A few reinforcements may be on the way. Cornerback Tyson Campbell could return from the injured reserve to bolster the league’s worst pass defense. Linebacker Foye Oluokun might return and help the defense, giving up more yards than all but one team in the NFL. But there aren’t many more solutions for the offense other than to play better.

If the Jaguars don’t discover something better, 2024 could go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Maybe it’s better preparation. Or better attention to detail.

Or perhaps just being more willing to sacrifice.

That last thought is challenging to see happening. When NFL teams know the season isn’t playoff-bound, they find it hard to make sacrifices to be a good team, much less a great one.

Sorry, Jaguars fans. We’re back here again. At the bottom.