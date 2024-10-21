October 21, 2024
Florida gas prices hold steady, 16 cents cheaper than this time last year

GasPumps
‘Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week.’

Gas prices in Florida are holding steady thanks to supply stabilization., according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average pump price Monday morning was $3.09 per gallon, a penny less than the Monday prior and 16 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Helping to cap gap prices, crude oil and gasoline futures declined late last week. The U.S. price for a barrel of crude was $69.22 on Friday, down $6 (8%) from the week before and the lowest daily price since late September.

“Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel.”

The most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State motorists was, as usual, the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average price per gallon was $3.26. Naples ($3.20) and Gainesville ($3.18) were second- and third-priciest.

The least costly was the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where drivers and motorcyclists were shelling out an average $2.85 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.88) and Pensacola ($2.88).

