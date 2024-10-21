October 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FEMA sending workers into the field Tuesday to help Jacksonville hurricane victims
Hurricane Irma projection estimates the financial impact will be approximately $83.1 million

Drew DixonOctober 21, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Chamber Forum: Casey DeSantis pitches Hope Florida to business leaders

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Anna Paulina Luna locked in dead heat against challenger Whitney Fox in high-profile CD 13 contest

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Rick Scott votes early in Naples and urges all Republicans to do so as well

irma-jacksonville-845788488
FEMA workers will canvas several areas of Jacksonville hoping to get residents help.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers are canvassing the Jacksonville area to see who was impacted by Hurricanes Helene on Sept. 26 and Milton on Oct. 10. Both storms brushed the Northeast Florida metropolitan area.

The outreach efforts begin Tuesday as FEMA workers will be wearing clearly identified clothing to make sure Duval County residents know they are from the agency and are not potential scammers, which have been rearing their presence in several Florida areas that sustained damage from the hurricanes. The FEMA teams will be on the ground covering neighborhoods beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday and wrapping up at 7 p.m.

“Residents are encouraged to ask for identification to ensure they are speaking with an official FEMA representative. During these visits, FEMA representatives will never ask for payment or sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers,” a FEMA news release said.

FEMA officials advise Jacksonville residents that they can expect clear objectives from the storm assistance workers. FEMA teams will visit homes to offer support, particularly for those who may not have access to internet or phone services. No appointments are necessary, but residents are urged to have documentation available, such as identification and insurance information, if applicable.

Residents who may not be home when the FEMA officials visit will still be provided instructions on how to contact the agency. They’ll leave flyers at homes with instructions on how to contact the federal agency.

Meanwhile, FEMA officials are providing tips to Jacksonville residents on how to avoid being scammed by criminals who are willing to take advantage of the natural disasters. Always ask for official FEMA identification. FEMA representatives will not request payment for assistance.

If anyone demands money for FEMA services or you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721. You can also email [email protected] to report a tip.

Any residents with questions or concerns, or who want to apply for FEMA assistance online, can go to a special website established by the agency, www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-3362.

There are also Jacksonville-specific instructions and advisories at the website JaxReady.com.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott votes early in Naples and urges all Republicans to do so as well

nextAnna Paulina Luna locked in dead heat against challenger Whitney Fox in high-profile CD 13 contest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories