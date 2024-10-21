FEMA sending workers into the field Tuesday to help Jacksonville hurricane victims

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers are canvassing the Jacksonville area to see who was impacted by Hurricanes Helene on Sept. 26 and Milton on Oct. 10. Both storms brushed the Northeast Florida metropolitan area.

The outreach efforts begin Tuesday as FEMA workers will be wearing clearly identified clothing to make sure Duval County residents know they are from the agency and are not potential scammers, which have been rearing their presence in several Florida areas that sustained damage from the hurricanes. The FEMA teams will be on the ground covering neighborhoods beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday and wrapping up at 7 p.m.

“Residents are encouraged to ask for identification to ensure they are speaking with an official FEMA representative. During these visits, FEMA representatives will never ask for payment or sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers,” a FEMA news release said.

FEMA officials advise Jacksonville residents that they can expect clear objectives from the storm assistance workers. FEMA teams will visit homes to offer support, particularly for those who may not have access to internet or phone services. No appointments are necessary, but residents are urged to have documentation available, such as identification and insurance information, if applicable.

Residents who may not be home when the FEMA officials visit will still be provided instructions on how to contact the agency. They’ll leave flyers at homes with instructions on how to contact the federal agency.

Meanwhile, FEMA officials are providing tips to Jacksonville residents on how to avoid being scammed by criminals who are willing to take advantage of the natural disasters. Always ask for official FEMA identification. FEMA representatives will not request payment for assistance.

If anyone demands money for FEMA services or you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721. You can also email [email protected] to report a tip.

Any residents with questions or concerns, or who want to apply for FEMA assistance online, can go to a special website established by the agency, www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-3362.

There are also Jacksonville-specific instructions and advisories at the website JaxReady.com.