October 23, 2024
Not a lame duck: Ron DeSantis still above water with Florida voters

A.G. GancarskiOctober 23, 20242min1

Ron DeSantis
Meanwhile, some of his backers are voting Democrat in this year's election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to weather the storm politically in Florida, maintaining overall favorability above 50%.

According to a survey of 860 likely voters conducted by Emerson College between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, the second-term Republican has 51% approval against 41% disapproval, showing a durable mandate even as his time in Tallahassee is running out.

The Governor is largely defined along partisan lines, a meaningful metric in a poll with more than an R+7 sample.

The survey found 93% of DeSantis supporters disapprove of President Joe Biden, seemingly in spite of the Governor’s recent appreciation for the White House’s response to Hurricane Milton. Among those who disapprove of DeSantis, 73% approve of Biden.

However, the poll points to potential crossover voters, who like DeSantis but will vote for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell over U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

When respondents are forced to choose between the major candidates, 8% of those who like the Governor say they will vote for the Vice President, who DeSantis has called a “vapid San Francisco liberal” and “impeachment insurance” for Biden. And 9% of DeSantis haters will support Trump in this year’s election.

Similarly, 10% of DeSantis fans will vote for the Democratic Senate challenger, while 7% of the anti-DeSantis contingent will cast ballots for Scott.

Meanwhile, the Governor is up slightly with independents, with 45% approval and 43% disapproval.

One comment

  • Joe

    October 23, 2024 at 10:46 am

    We’ll see how he fares as his current Amendment 4 media-censorship scandal plays out… A short lil guv like Tiny D is always in danger of going underwater.

Categories