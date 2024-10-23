Not a lame duck: Ron DeSantis still above water with Florida voters

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to weather the storm politically in Florida, maintaining overall favorability above 50%.

According to a survey of 860 likely voters conducted by Emerson College between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, the second-term Republican has 51% approval against 41% disapproval, showing a durable mandate even as his time in Tallahassee is running out.

The Governor is largely defined along partisan lines, a meaningful metric in a poll with more than an R+7 sample.

The survey found 93% of DeSantis supporters disapprove of President Joe Biden, seemingly in spite of the Governor’s recent appreciation for the White House’s response to Hurricane Milton. Among those who disapprove of DeSantis, 73% approve of Biden.

However, the poll points to potential crossover voters, who like DeSantis but will vote for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell over U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

When respondents are forced to choose between the major candidates, 8% of those who like the Governor say they will vote for the Vice President, who DeSantis has called a “vapid San Francisco liberal” and “impeachment insurance” for Biden. And 9% of DeSantis haters will support Trump in this year’s election.

Similarly, 10% of DeSantis fans will vote for the Democratic Senate challenger, while 7% of the anti-DeSantis contingent will cast ballots for Scott.

Meanwhile, the Governor is up slightly with independents, with 45% approval and 43% disapproval.