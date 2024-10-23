October 23, 2024
Poll: Abortion rights initiative has 53% support, with large number of undecided voters
Amendment 4 rally in Orlando.

Abortion rights is among the four most important issues for potential voters, the poll found.

A new poll says Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative doesn’t have enough outright support to reach the supermajority needed to pass, although a large number of voters are still undecided, setting the stage for a close Nov. 5 election.

About 53% support Amendment 4, 30% oppose it and 17% are undecided, according to the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

Abortion rights is among the fourth-most important issues for potential voters, the new poll found.

“The economy is the top issue for 35% of voters, followed by housing affordability (15%), immigration (13%), abortion access (11%), threats to democracy (8%), and healthcare (6%),” according to a press release.

The poll, which had a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points, reached 860 likely Florida voters between Oct. 18-20.

Earlier this week, University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab released its latest survey that found Amendment 4 was polling at exactly 60% — the threshold it needs to pass.

“It looks like the fate of abortion in Florida will come down to turnout on Election Day.” UNF PORL faculty director and political science professor Michael Binder said in a statement since the poll found 8% were still undecided.

UNF PORL, which conducted its poll of 977 likely voters from Oct. 7-18, said 32% were against it.

Florida currently has a six-week abortion ban for most pregnancies. Amendment 4 seeks to enshrine additional abortion rights protections in the state constitution, likely undoing that ban.

The ballot question states, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

Florida’s law, which went into effect in May, allows exceptions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy for rape, incest and human trafficking victims if they provide proof of the crimes with a police report, restraining order or medical report. Two physicians can also say in writing that an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant woman’s life, another exemption written into state law.

