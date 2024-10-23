October 23, 2024
Rick Scott holds small lead against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in new poll

A.G. GancarskiOctober 23, 20243min6

Rick Scott Jax image by Gancarski
Undecided voters break to the incumbent.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott isn’t known for blowout victories, and a new poll suggests the Republican is headed toward another nail-biter against a Democratic opponent in 13 days.

In polling of 860 likely voters conducted by Emerson College between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, the Naples legislator leads former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 48% to 44%, with 8% of voters undecided.

When those undecided voters are compelled to choose, it’s bad news for the challenger, as Scott’s lead expands to 6 points.

These numbers accord with the average of surveys in this race, in which Scott is up by 5 points.

Though Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is above water with 51% approval in the survey, don’t necessarily vibe, there is a strong correlation between a favorable impression of the current Governor and where voters go in the Senate race.

Pollsters found 90% of those who like DeSantis say they are voting for Scott, while 82% of those down on the Governor are backing the Democrat in the Senate race.

Similarly, 94% of Scott voters are supporting Donald Trump atop the ticket, while 93% of Mucarsel-Powell voters are backing Kamala Harris, suggesting further that intraparty affinity prevails.

Mucarsel-Powell does lead with independent voters, taking 52% of the sample, but it’s not enough to make up for the R+7 model of the electorate Emerson uses here, one that reflects GOP party registration gains in recent years.

She also leads with people who already voted by mail when they were polled, taking 62% of that group. However, this survey was in the field before in-person early voting began anywhere in the state.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • Bobble head Kammy

    October 23, 2024 at 9:28 am

    Fake polls won’t help Debbie. She is done.

    Reply

    • Why You Should Vote Early And Option

      October 23, 2024 at 9:40 am

      Hurricane Cat 5 Patty to impact Miami Dade County in election day,why you Democrats should vote early and option,you get a bonus vote in Colorado by running up the national vote against Trump Google Colorado National Popular Vote Electors

      Reply

    • Billy Rotberg

      October 23, 2024 at 9:51 am

      It’s not that Scott is a good candidate. What it’s really about is control of the senate. He won in 2018 because Bill Nelson was far worse. Little Debbie just as bad.

      Reply

      • Ocean Joe

        October 23, 2024 at 10:08 am

        Again, nobody has anything nice to say about Scott, and with 4.5 million Republicans in Florida, this is who you stick Florida with again.

        Reply

        • Bobble head Kammy

          October 23, 2024 at 10:38 am

          Then there is Joe Biden. Six terms as US Senator from Delaware. Are you kidding me? Elizabeth Warren, Chuckie Schumer. Let’s not forget the product of the Pelosi coup Kammy Harris. 🤣

          Reply

  • Joe

    October 23, 2024 at 10:34 am

    Synonyms: Skeletor, the Crypt Keeper, FLA RepubliQan elected official.

    Reply

Categories