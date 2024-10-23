Rick Scott holds small lead against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in new poll

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott isn’t known for blowout victories, and a new poll suggests the Republican is headed toward another nail-biter against a Democratic opponent in 13 days.

In polling of 860 likely voters conducted by Emerson College between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, the Naples legislator leads former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 48% to 44%, with 8% of voters undecided.

When those undecided voters are compelled to choose, it’s bad news for the challenger, as Scott’s lead expands to 6 points.

These numbers accord with the average of surveys in this race, in which Scott is up by 5 points.

Though Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is above water with 51% approval in the survey, don’t necessarily vibe, there is a strong correlation between a favorable impression of the current Governor and where voters go in the Senate race.

Pollsters found 90% of those who like DeSantis say they are voting for Scott, while 82% of those down on the Governor are backing the Democrat in the Senate race.

Similarly, 94% of Scott voters are supporting Donald Trump atop the ticket, while 93% of Mucarsel-Powell voters are backing Kamala Harris, suggesting further that intraparty affinity prevails.

Mucarsel-Powell does lead with independent voters, taking 52% of the sample, but it’s not enough to make up for the R+7 model of the electorate Emerson uses here, one that reflects GOP party registration gains in recent years.

She also leads with people who already voted by mail when they were polled, taking 62% of that group. However, this survey was in the field before in-person early voting began anywhere in the state.