Florida Dems make six figure investment to mobilize voters in Orange County

The Florida Democratic Party is making a six-figure investment in Orange County, leaders announced Friday. The effort signals how the blue county could play in statewide efforts and crucial state House races in Central Florida.

“This critical support will ensure that voters in Orange County understand what’s at stake in this election, especially in competitive down-ballot races,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

”Orange County Democrats have been organizing year-round and built a strong grassroots machine — this additional investment allows them to fine tune and bolster their operation and keep our eye on the prize.”

The funding could influence several state and local contests. Orange County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago has expressed confidence four Orange County state House seats can be flipped from Republican to Democratic control, and that the party can defend a vulnerable House District 35 seat won by Democratic Rep. Tom Keen in a January Special Election.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Florida Democratic Party and Chair Nikki Fried for their substantial investment in our GOTV efforts in Orange County,” Vilchez Santiago said. “Our dedicated volunteers have been knocking on doors, making calls, sending text messages, and greeting voters at polling sites every day, and because of their work, we are on the cusp of victories that will shape the future of our community and state.”

The party has identified House races in its Take Back Florida Distinction Program. Of 16 Democratic candidates for House statewide, four have districts at least partially in Orange County. Those include Nate Douglas in House District 37, Marsha Summersill in House District 39, Leonard Spencer in House District 45 and Maria Revelles in House District 47.

The party has also prioritized electing sidelined State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended for office arguing she was too soft on crime.

The state party’s Take Back Local program has also promised to support several candidates in nonpartisan county races. That includes Anne Douglas in an Orange County School Board District 4 race. In County Commission races, the party is backing District 1 Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson and District 3 candidate Kelly Semrad.