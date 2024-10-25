Charlie Justice lands business, realtor support as campaign enters final stretch

Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice has landed marquee support from two groups with just 11 days until Election Day.

CLEARPAC, the political arm for Amplify Clearwater, the city’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Pinellas REALTOR Organization (PRO) have endorsed Justice in his re-election bid to District 3.

Justice is facing a challenge from Republican Vince Nowicki in the Nov. 5 General Election.

In its endorsement, Amplify Clearwater leaders praised Justice as “the right choice to represent our community,” while the PRO endorsement spotlighted Justice’s long history of working with local realtors and realtor organizations on issues such as affordable housing and property rights.

The PRO endorsement comes despite Justice’s opponent being a licensed realtor.

Justice last month rolled out a suite of support from several beach leaders, including Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Denise Houseberg, North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen and former Mayors Patrick Soranno of Indian Shores and Cookie Kennedy of Indian Rocks Beach. Kennedy is running for the Commission in District 1. She and Justice are both Democrats.

Justice earned support from the St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters Local 747 and the Palm Harbor/Oldsmar Professional Fire Fighters Local 2980.

He was first elected to the Commission in 2012 and carries additional endorsements from South Pasadena Mayor Arthur Penny, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson and Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos, who all announced support in June.

He also earned support from state Sen. Darryl Rouson. Endorsements also rolled in from leaders in Pinellas Park and Lealman, including from Pinellas Park Mayor Sandra Bradbury, City Council members Ricky Butler, Tim Caddell and Patti Gail Reed, retired Police Chief Michael Haworth, and Lealman Fire District Commissioners Kathleen Quinn Litton and Jorge Mercado.

Other backers include five members of St. Petersburg City Council and a bipartisan cohort that included former colleagues on the County Commission, Susan Latvala and Karen Seel, both Republicans.

Justice also secured an endorsement earlier this Summer from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, a former colleague on the Commission and a close friend, and former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman are backing him too.

Justice will now have to overcome a voter registration disadvantage, with about 30,000 more Republican voters in the county than Democrats. While his seat includes parts of west St. Pete and Lealman, it is elected countywide.

The GOP is eyeing Justice’s seat to grow its majority on the dais, as well as the open race for District 1, which Democrat Janet Long is vacating after a long tenure.

Justice narrowly held onto his seat the last time he was up for re-election with barely more than 50% of the vote against GOP challenger Tammy Sue Vasquez.

Justice’s campaign touts his work protecting beaches and local estuaries, as well as preserving green space, investing in infrastructure and making public safety a priority.