Charlie Justice rolls out bipartisan list of endorsements from current and former Pinellas County Commissioners

Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice is getting support from his side of the aisle, and the other as well, as he seeks re-election to his District 3 seat.

The nods come from current and former members of the Commission, most of whom Justice has worked with from the dais.

They include current Commissioner Rene Flowers and former Commissioners Pat Gerard, Calvin Harris, Susan Latvala and Karen Seel. Flowers, Gerard and Harris, like Justice, are Democrats. Latvala — the ex-wife of former state Sen. Jack Latvala and former stepmother to Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, is a Republican, as is Seel. Justice has worked on the Commission with all but Harris.

Susan Latvala, acknowledging the partisan divide, said “we can trust Charlie to put politics aside and put people first.” Latvala herself was known for sometimes bucking party, and her ex-husband, Jack Latvala, was often seen as a friend to Democrats in the Senate where he sometimes blocked what his political foes saw as dangerous legislation.

Seel likewise praised Justice as a “public servant” and said he has a “rare dedication to both his family and country. She called Justice a “genuine gentleman” and said he is “passionate about helping people.”

Flowers, who governs with Justice in a new political minority on the Commission since Republicans reclaimed the majority in 2022, said Justice “is what leadership looks like.”

“Throughout his service, Commissioner Justice has always represented the interests of the people. From voting to protect natural preserves to funding affordable housing, his devotion to Pinellas County is unwavering,” Flowers said.

Justice faces Republican Vincent Nowicki, who is getting solid backing — both through endorsements and campaign cash — from local conservatives.

Nowicki is a government watchdog who has made a name for himself in St. Petersburg where he worked to uncover a residency issue with a City Council member who, as a result, resigned from her position. Nowicki has so far outraised the incumbent, with more than $42,000 to Justice’s just over $23,000, though Nowicki has been a declared candidate longer than Justice.

Justice’s District 3 includes parts of west St. Pete and Lealman, though the seat is elected countywide.

The race is likely to be competitive. Republicans now hold a nearly 20,000 voter advantage in Pinellas County, with 245,003 voters to just 226,063 Democrats. That’s a sizable lead, especially considering that Republicans historically turn out in greater numbers than Democrats.

It also means no-party or third-party voters will play a big role in election outcomes next year. There are nearly 193,000 voters not affiliated with a major party.

“I am honored by the support of these fine Commissioners,” Justice said of the latest endorsements. “They understand what an effective Commission and Commissioner looks like. They know we cannot afford to let extreme partisan politicians infiltrate our local government if we want to keep getting the important work done for our residents.”

The latest nods come after Justice secured an endorsement earlier this month from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor. He also has support from St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, a former colleague on the Commission and a close friend, and former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Democrats lost ground on the County Commission in the 2022 cycle, with Gerard losing her seat and Republicans claiming a 4-3 advantage. They are now looking to expand that advantage, with Republicans running against Justice and in the open race for countywide District 1, which Democrat Janet Long is vacating.

It’s widely believed that if the GOP picks up either seat it will be next to impossible for Democrats to win back their advantage in less than 10 years. If they manage to keep both seats blue, party operatives are hopeful the pendulum will swing back in Democrats’ favor within the next two or three election cycles.

Justice narrowly held onto his seat the last time he was up for re-election, with barely more than 50% of the vote against GOP challenger Tammy Sue Vasquez.

Justice’s campaign touts his work protecting beaches and local estuaries, as well as preserving green space, investing in infrastructure, and making public safety a priority. He said there has been a 59% decline in serious crime countywide.