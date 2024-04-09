Duke Energy seeks second rate drop this year for Florida customers

Duke Energy Florida is planning on lowering electricity rates for customers in the Sunshine State. The proposed rate reduction would be the second this year if approved by state regulators.

Duke Energy filed a rate reduction request with the Florida Public Service Commission. If it’s approved by the state board, it would lower monthly energy bills of Duke residential customers in Florida by about $6 on average each month, or about a 4% drop.

Duke officials said that’s a savings on top of the most recent rate reduction by the company that took hold in January. That rate decrease saw average Florida residential customers of the utility experience a drop in monthly payments by about $11.30.

If the latest rate decrease is approved, commercial customers of Duke will also see monthly energy bills drop by about 3.5% to 7%, according to the company.

Duke officials said the move to drop energy rates based on world fuel market analysis.

“With fuel prices expected to decline, we have an opportunity to lower rates for a second time this year for our customers, just as we prepare for the higher energy usage that comes with summer months,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state President.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible price for Florida’s growing population, while delivering the reliable power and customer service our customers deserve today, tomorrow and for many years to come.”

Duke has about 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in Florida. Those customers cover about 13,000 square miles of Duke service area in Florida.