Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris in Florida, but not among those whose ballots are already cast

Despite the Democrat's potential to make history, women in Florida break for the Republican nominee.

Republican Donald Trump holds a lead for Florida’s electoral votes, but Democrat Kamala Harris is ahead among voters whose ballots are already in.

That’s according to a new survey by St. Pete Polls, conducted for Florida Politics. The poll found more than 50% of likely voters in the Sunshine State intend to back Trump for President for a third consecutive time. Meanwhile, under 45% support Harris. Another nearly 3% will vote for another candidate.

Pollsters report a 2.8% margin of error. That puts Trump’s lead just outside the margin of error. The results suggest why the one-time battleground has increasingly been viewed as a Republican-leaning state in this year’s presidential race.

The poll of 1,227 likely Florida voters was conducted from Oct. 23 through 25. Results were weighted to reflect an electorate that’s 41% Republican, 34% Democrat and 25% other voters.

Conducted roughly halfway through early voting in most parts of the state, about half the respondents in the poll had already cast their ballots either through early voting or by mail.

Of note, Harris holds a lead among those who already cast their votes. Among the half of voters whose decision was made, more than 49% supported the Democrat, while 48% backed Trump.

Importantly, Democrats in the last two election cycles in Florida have voted early in greater numbers than Republicans, who were more likely to wait until Election Day to cast ballots in person.

The poll shows Trump with a lead among women, despite the prospect of Harris becoming the nation’s first woman President. About 49% of women in the state surveyed said they will back Trump while under 47% will back the Democrat instead. Among men, Trump’s lead is a more sizable 52% to 42% lead.

Harris would also be the first Black woman elected President, and 83% of Black voters intend to support Harris compared to 14% who will back Trump. But that also indicates inroads for Republicans. According to the Pew Research Center, about 92% of Black voters in 2020 backed Democrat Joe Biden, who had Harris as his running mate, over Trump.

Trump also leads among Hispanic voters by a 51% to 42% margin, according to the poll.

While more than half of voters age 29 and younger support Harris, Trump leads among all other age demographics according to the poll.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories