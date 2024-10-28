October 28, 2024
Ron DeSantis expects majority to support abortion rights and recreational pot, but predicts amendments won’t pass

A.G. GancarskiOctober 28, 20243min4

Ron-DeSantis-AP23138657826515
'We're going against the headwinds here.'

The current Governor’s tenure has seen restrictions imposed on abortion and maintained on adult-use marijuana.

But in comments to a conservative radio host based in New York, Ron DeSantis acknowledged that he expects more than half the state to vote for amendments supporting the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana and the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.

“Even though I think we’ll keep them under 60, you know, both of them are likely to get in excess of 50% of the vote, and so we’re going against the headwinds here,” DeSantis said on the Shannon Joy Show.

The 60% threshold is meaningful. In 2006, 58% of people voted to ratify a rule requiring 60% support in order for proposed constitutional amendments to be successful.

Subsequent pushes regarding the supermajority requirement haven’t gotten traction up until now, but the high-dollar and high-profile challenges to the Republican power structure suggest the issue might be ripe for reconsideration in 2025.

Former President Donald Trump has complicated the messaging on both issues.

He dithered on opposing the abortion amendment, voicing opposition to Florida’s ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Trump simultaneously faced heat from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who has blamed Trump’s Supreme Court picks for scuttling Roe v. Wade and stopping access to the procedure.

Trump, meanwhile, is supporting the recreational pot push.

Whether one or both of the amendments does better than Trump or U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on the ballot remains to be seen, but DeSantis has strenuously messaged against the amendments.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • cassandra was right

    October 28, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    ‘We’re going against the headwinds here.’

    “headwinds”? That’s what ‘We the People’ are to these tyrants! We already fought that war once! Our side won! No kings! Vote for DEMOCRACY!
    Vote Harris — Walz!

  • MH/Duuuval

    October 28, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    MAGA slick: “The 60% threshold is meaningful. In 2006, 58% of people voted to ratify a rule requiring 60% support in order for proposed constitutional amendments to be successful.”

  • Cheesy Floridian

    October 28, 2024 at 2:36 pm

    He’s even saying that he knows that the majority of Floridians support these amendments but he is going to try to kill them. Which says that he KNOWS that we don’t like these laws and probably others that he is passing but he is stating that this is what Floridians want. No it’s what DeSantis wants. That’s not right. He is an elected official who is supposed to try and support legislation and things in the state that the PEOPLE want. It shows he isn’t listening to the people. sad very very sad

    • MH/Duuuval

      October 28, 2024 at 2:40 pm

      Floridians are watching in real time the evolution of a Trump lackey into a Trump fascist.

      No fascism before its time.

