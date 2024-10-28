‘Transparency’: Donna Deegan releases financials on London trip

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor is releasing figures regarding what she paid for and what she didn’t during the city’s trade mission to London, just hours after a Republican City Councilman called for an “audit.”

The released figures, billed as “transparency” by the executive branch, serve as a response to Terrance Freeman’s communique pleading for “Sunshine” earlier on Monday, we are told.

Donna Deegan, who went to Italy after representing the city in England during the annual trip when the Jaguars play in the capital city, is announcing that around $21,000 was spent on the trade mission.

“The only taxpayer expense for Mayor Deegan’s travel is her $2,978.18 hotel stay in London. She paid for her own flights to London and meals like she did last year,” spokesperson Philip Perry said.

Mayor Deegan was accompanied by Perry, Director of Economic Development Ed Randolph, and Director of Sports & Entertainment Alex Alston on the trip. Perry says Deegan paid for her “pre-planned vacation,” including travel to Italy and back to the U.S.

The Mayor’s Office says the trip was legit and with explicit business purposes.

“Transparency is a priority for Mayor Deegan, and her travel for city business is a matter of public record. As such, this information will always be made available to the public regardless of who is requesting it,” the Mayor’s Office said.

“The mayor was in London from October 12-15. She participated in the UK government’s International Investment Summit, met with multiple banking and fintech companies, met with the US Ambassador to the UK and embassy staff, and gave economic development interviews. All these efforts were geared to bring jobs and businesses back to Jacksonville,” the statement continued.

Freeman’s audit ask suggested that Deegan was “skipping out on official business,” which “raises serious questions” about the use of public funds on the now-annual international trip to recruit businesses while the Jaguars play games in the British capital.

The Councilman wants answers about costs to taxpayers, including “airfare, lodging, and meals,” about how many staff members and “accompanying guests” were on the trip, what other locations they went to, and whether “donation, reimbursement, and travel policies” were violated between Oct. 12 and Oct. 21.

It remains to be seen if this will close the case for Freeman, who was first appointed to the City Council in 2018 and who is termed out in 2027. His name has been mentioned by some GOP insiders as a potential mayoral candidate.