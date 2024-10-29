October 29, 2024
Male voters drive big lead for Donald Trump in Florida poll, as he’s on track to win Election Day voters by 50 points
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 29, 20243min13

Donald Trump debate
A new survey suggests Florida is not in play after all.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is way behind with male voters in a new survey from Florida Atlantic University.

The Vice President recently got caught on a hot mic saying her campaign needed to “move ground” among men, but the survey of 897 likely voters conducted shows there may not be enough time to do much in Florida, given Donald Trump leads her 58% to 39% with the cohort.

Compounding the problem for the California Democrat is that she’s not making up the difference with women. Harris leads Trump 50% to 48% among her own gender, but trails the three-time GOP nominee and one-term President 53% to 44% overall.

Harris is hampered by Republican dominance in the state.

She leads with Democrats, 97% to 2%. And she’s also up with independents, albeit more modestly: 46% to 42%.

But with Republicans, who make up 47% of the total sample, Trump leads 96% to 3%.

Trump leads with White college grads, 54% to 43%. He’s even more dominant with non-college Whites, leading 64% to 33%. And he’s up with Latino voters, 50% to 46%.

Black voters back Harris, meanwhile, 85% to 14%.

Depending on how voters intend to exercise their franchise, the poll suggests a deep performance split.

Among mail voters, Harris leads 66% to 32%.

Among early in-person voters, Trump takes 57%, compared to 40% for Harris.

Data from the Florida Secretary of State shows that nearly 3 million people have voted in person already, while more than 2.2 million mail ballots have already been received, with Republicans up nearly 600,000 votes cast overall.

Meanwhile, Election Day appears to be Trump territory, with the former President taking 73% of voters next Tuesday, while Harris is on track to eke out 23% of that cohort.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

13 comments

  • White Spiteful Devil Trump

    October 29, 2024 at 4:21 pm

    Mens that support rape of women,they are not gonna get one dollars in their pocket by supporting Trump

    Reply

    • Let Me Be Clear

      October 29, 2024 at 4:24 pm

      So you are saying Doug Emhoff voted for Trump.

      Reply

      • White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump

        October 29, 2024 at 4:28 pm

        Having an affair with a nanny,is not rape,glad you admitted Trump was a rapist

        Reply

        • Let Me Be Clear

          October 29, 2024 at 4:33 pm

          Has Trump been charged with rape?

          Reply

          • MH/Duuuval

            October 29, 2024 at 4:55 pm

            The jury could have found Trump liable of battery based on the preponderance of evidence for rape, sexual abuse or forcible touching, of which they found Trump was liable for sexual abuse. — Newsweek

          • MarvinM

            October 29, 2024 at 5:23 pm

            From AP News: “The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse”.

            Oh, not rape, only sexual abuse. So that’s OK with you?

            Aside from Trump having the worst moral character of any presidential candidate that I can remember in my 60+ years of being on this planet, he will also kill the American economy with his tariff nonsense.

            YES on 3
            YES on 4
            NO on Francis
            NO on Sasso

        • MH/Duuuval

          October 29, 2024 at 4:51 pm

          Emhoff impregnated a teacher at his children’s school. Not a nanny.

          Reply

        • A day without Libturds

          October 29, 2024 at 5:36 pm

          Where did he admit that, stupid?

          Reply

  • Ron Ogden

    October 29, 2024 at 4:22 pm

    “A new survey suggests Florida is not in play after all.”

    Who on earth ever suggested it was in the first place?
    There’s been a certain unreality about some of the reporting in this election.

    Reply

    • Let Me Be Clear

      October 29, 2024 at 4:25 pm

      Some Demos actually think Texas is in play. Kind of like Repubs thinking they have a chance in the People’s Republic of Kalifornia.

      Reply

      • White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump

        October 29, 2024 at 4:30 pm

        Trump thought it Google Jesus Counting The Ballots

        Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        October 29, 2024 at 5:15 pm

        Could there be worse US Senate candidates than mealy-mouthed Ted or whining Trick?

        Reply

        • A day without Libturds

          October 29, 2024 at 5:34 pm

          Ding bat Debbie

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

