Male voters drive big lead for Donald Trump in Florida poll, as he’s on track to win Election Day voters by 50 points

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is way behind with male voters in a new survey from Florida Atlantic University.

The Vice President recently got caught on a hot mic saying her campaign needed to “move ground” among men, but the survey of 897 likely voters conducted shows there may not be enough time to do much in Florida, given Donald Trump leads her 58% to 39% with the cohort.

Compounding the problem for the California Democrat is that she’s not making up the difference with women. Harris leads Trump 50% to 48% among her own gender, but trails the three-time GOP nominee and one-term President 53% to 44% overall.

Harris is hampered by Republican dominance in the state.

She leads with Democrats, 97% to 2%. And she’s also up with independents, albeit more modestly: 46% to 42%.

But with Republicans, who make up 47% of the total sample, Trump leads 96% to 3%.

Trump leads with White college grads, 54% to 43%. He’s even more dominant with non-college Whites, leading 64% to 33%. And he’s up with Latino voters, 50% to 46%.

Black voters back Harris, meanwhile, 85% to 14%.

Depending on how voters intend to exercise their franchise, the poll suggests a deep performance split.

Among mail voters, Harris leads 66% to 32%.

Among early in-person voters, Trump takes 57%, compared to 40% for Harris.

Data from the Florida Secretary of State shows that nearly 3 million people have voted in person already, while more than 2.2 million mail ballots have already been received, with Republicans up nearly 600,000 votes cast overall.

Meanwhile, Election Day appears to be Trump territory, with the former President taking 73% of voters next Tuesday, while Harris is on track to eke out 23% of that cohort.