October 29, 2024
Firefighter unions rally around Laurel Lee’s re-election effort
laurel lee facebook
6 unions in Florida's 15th Congressional District backed the Republican incumbent.

Firefighters in Tampa Bay are rolling out the red ladder trucks for U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee.

Six firefighter unions are backing the Thonotosassa Republican’s re-election campaign, including the Hillsborough County Fire Fighters, Pasco County Professional Firefighters, Polk County Professional Firefighters, Lakeland Professional Firefighters, Plant City Professional Firefighters and Temple Terrace Professional Firefighters.

The support comes as the freshman Congresswoman faces a challenge from Democratic challenger Pat Kemp, a two-term Hillsborough County Commissioner.

Lee, the daughter of an Air Force General and a schoolteacher, embraced the support of the public unions.

“I am proud to be endorsed by so many of our local firefighters in Congressional District 15,” Lee said.

“Our firefighters work every day to ensure the people of our community are protected in their time of need. In recent weeks, they worked tirelessly to protect our community during hurricanes Milton and Helene. From performing countless water rescues for people and pets to assisting local communities with clean up, their dedication and commitment to public safety saves lives and it will help get us on the road to recovery. While in Washington, I’ve advocated for our firefighters, first responders, and their families to receive the support they deserve. If reelected, I will continue to stand with our firefighters.”

Hillsborough County’s two firefighter union chapters issued a joint letter backing the Congresswoman.

“We are public servants and believe our community needs individuals who place others before themselves and who also inspire others to give of themselves,” wrote Tim Pearson, President of Hillsborough County Fire Fighters Local #2294, and Edgar Barreneche, Vice President of Hillsborough County Fire Fighters Local #2294, in a joint endorsement letter.

“We see this in Laurel Lee and encourage the citizens of Hillsborough County to join us in supporting her campaign and a successful election.”

Walter B. Price Jr., Chair of Pasco FIREPAC, and John-Michael Morrin, President of Pasco County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4420, similarly issued a joint letter.

“We appreciate and accept your pledge to rightfully and justly represent and advocate in the name of the Citizens of Pasco County and Pasco’s Professional Firefighters in all matters related to Public Safety,” they wrote. “You also have worked on legislation to improve the lives of your constituents, Law Enforcement, and Veterans. We urge you to continue to advocate for sensible laws and resolutions that benefit the people of your district.”

Derek Walsh, Chair of Polk County Firefighters PAC, wrote in an endorsement letter, “We believe that you will honorably serve the citizens of District 15, as well as the interests of the men and women employed in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services of Polk County, who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work.”

“We believe that you will honorably serve the citizens of our country, and the interests of the men and women employed in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work,” added Shannon R. Turbeville, President of the Lakeland Professional Firefighters Association.

David Jackson, President of the Plant City Professional Firefighters Local 2103, wrote, “Her advocacy for increased federal funding and resources has ensured that local fire departments are well-equipped and trained. Congresswoman Lee’s support of legislation improving firefighter health and safety, including addressing occupational hazards and providing mental health resources, has been invaluable.”

Finally, Christopher Sayers, President of the Temple Terrace Professional Firefighters, added in comments to Lee, “Your passion for public safety, combined with your proven track record of advocacy, makes you undeniably qualified for this position. We believe that your vision and commitment to public service will make you a valuable asset to Florida’s 15th Congressional District.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories