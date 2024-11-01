JJ Grow, Judith Vowels compete for open HD 23 seat

Citrus County has rarely seen a huge focus on a Florida House race, and this year is no different.

The House District 23 contest between Republican JJ Grow and Democrat Judith Vowels registered barely a blip on the county’s political scene.

Each hopes to follow Rep. Ralph Massullo, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Grow has quietly eyed HD 23, composed of all of Citrus and the Dunnellon area of Marion County, for two years.

An Inverness resident and agribusiness owner, Grow announced a run in 2022 on the belief that Massullo was going for Senate District 11. Massullo instead opted for a fourth and final term in the House after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Massullo’s Senate opponent, and eventual winner, Blaise Ingoglia.

Massullo’s reentry forced Grow out, but he immediately turned his attention to 2024, when the seat would be open.

Grow’s fundraising report is sprinkled with $1,000 political committee donations. He has raised $205,943 and loaned the campaign $100,000.

He also has widespread support among Citrus County’s business and political leaders. Contributors include Citrus County Commissioners Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard; former Sen. Charlie Dean; Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek; retiring Superintendent of Schools Sandra “Sam” Himmel; and auto dealer Steve Lamb.

And when Grow had his campaign kickoff at M&B Dairy in Lecanto, Ingoglia, Massullo and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson were on hand to offer a boost.

“We need individuals who can think on their feet. JJ Grow is one of those individuals,” Massullo said.

The House race was headed for a Republican Primary until, at the conclusion of qualifying week, candidate Tod Cloud learned he hadn’t qualified because his paperwork wasn’t notarized.

That left HD 23 on the sidelines during a contentious Primary season, and it’s now one of only four local countywide races on the ballot.

While Grow carried name recognition into the campaign, Vowels has had a tougher climb getting out there.

An 18-year resident of Inverness, Vowels is a retired Department of Corrections supervisor. She has anchored her platform on affordable housing.

“My vision includes developing strategies to ensure accessible and affordable housing solutions,” she said. “I want to end this unaffordable housing and homeowner insurance crisis.”

Vowels has $11,803 in contributions, plus a $2,500 loan. She has a single $1,000 individual donation, plus $2,300 from the Democratic Party.