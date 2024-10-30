‘Soulshine’: Dave Matthews Band, and some famous friends, to host hurricane relief concert in NYC

Dave Matthews Band will host a star-studded hurricane relief and recovery concert — entitled “Soulshine” — at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 24.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the SOULSHINE Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery fund, as well as a variety of nonprofits on the ground in North Carolina and Florida where Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage from the Gulf Coast to the heights of Appalachia. Florida is also recovering from Hurricane Milton.

Dave Matthews Band — or just Dave to fans — will appear with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the Warren Haynes Band, and Goose. Other special guests include Trey Anastasio, the lead guitarist for the famous jam band Phish; Mavis Staples; Robert Randolph; Joe Russo; Trombone Shorty; Susan Tedeschi; and Derek Trucks.

Tickets went on sale for Warehouse members — the Dave Matthews Band fan club — on Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale for the public on Friday.

Warren Haynes, front man for the band of the same name, is from Asheville. His 87-year-old mother, his younger brother and several extended family members still call the area home, according to Rolling Stone.

“Most of my family was relocated until just a few days ago,” Haynes told Rolling Stone. “Weeks without power or cell service. My mom is finally back home and has water again — she’s extremely happy to be home.”

Haynes often hosts benefits in his hometown, including his annual Christmas jam Concert.

Dave Matthews is also well-known for his philanthropic efforts, including through Bama Works. The fund, which Matthews established in 1999, works to create a more equitable, resilient and environmentally friendly world. It’s work centers on Charlottesville, Virginia, but benefits some national and international causes, including on natural disaster relief and voting rights projects. To date, the fund has raised more than $65 million and has awarded more than 2,500 grants.

Matthews has also supported various charities benefiting cancer research, the Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, Farm Aid, rape prevention efforts and more.

Ticket prices for the benefit concert are not yet available, but a donation page allows fans to contribute to the cause, even if they don’t plan to attend the concert.