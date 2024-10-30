New ads lean on faith, belief in God to back initiative protecting abortion rights

A new ad is playing to people’s faith to make an appeal for the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative.

Faith in Public Life Action announced it was launching the digital campaign in the final days before the Nov. 5 election and with early voting already underway.

“My faith tells me that God wants us to treat our neighbors with compassion. For me that means voting ‘yes’ on 4 in this election,” one of the ads says. “My faith tells me we can’t let legislators limit our family’s options for health care.”

Another commercial centers around trusting God and being thankful for the medical community to help people make their health care decisions.

The group said it is spending $17,000 to air the ads on YouTube in the Tampa-St. Petersburg, Orlando-Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee media markets.

The proposed constitutional amendment would limit government interference on abortion before viability — which is considered about 24 weeks — or to save the mother’s life.

The ballot question also says, “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

Currently Florida has a six-week ban on most pregnancies.

In the abortion rights debate, faith and religion are being brought up by both sides.

“We cannot go to church and pray like Christians then turn around and vote like atheists,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said at an anti-Amendment 4 rally earlier this month.

And the Catholic Church is one of the financial backers funding opposition to Amendment 4.

Other churches are taking political stances, like at a small Baptist church in Orlando’s Baldwin Park that put “No on 4” signs outside its facility and anti-abortion literature in the lobby.

However, other faith leaders have played a role collecting signatures to get the issue on the ballot and are encouraging their congregation to support Amendment 4, framing it as a women’s rights issue.

“As people of faith, our values lead us to respecting the dignity and agency of our neighbors. The ‘Yes on 4’ amendment will push us forward in doing that,” said Jeanné Lewis, CEO of Faith in Public Life Action, in a statement. “Through this digital campaign, we’re meeting faith-based voters where they are with the understanding that abortion access is an integral part of making informed decisions and allowing all people the opportunity to thrive.”