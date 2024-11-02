November 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds heads to Keystone State for Donald Trump
Byron Donalds. Screenshot via PBS.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 2, 20241min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC hired Ron DeSantis alums. Did he get what he paid for?

HeadlinesOrlando

Can Monique Worrell survive Andrew Bain … and Ron DeSantis?

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Katherine Waldron set for HD 93 showdown with challenger Anne Gerwig

Byron Donalds RNC
Sometimes the most important campaign is someone else's.

Gerrymandered Florida districts help members of Congress rack up the frequent flyer miles to other states, even hours before Election Day voting begins.

That’s one reason Rep. Byron Donalds isn’t sweating a trip Monday to Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Donald Trump Tuesday if he wants to win a second term as President.

The Southwest Florida Congressman has been a consistent Trump surrogate, and his final trip of the campaign will take him to The Ivy at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square.

Donalds faces Democrat Kari Lerner this year.

In 2022, he won with 68% of the vote.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCan Monique Worrell survive Andrew Bain ... and Ron DeSantis?

nextElon Musk's pro-Trump PAC hired Ron DeSantis alums. Did he get what he paid for?

2 comments

  • A Day without MAGA

    November 2, 2024 at 5:14 pm

    Nobody believe a sellout like him,he just Black MAGA trash

    Reply

    • I Am Garbage

      November 2, 2024 at 5:29 pm

      You just knew this was coming. Of course it’s Jrral.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories