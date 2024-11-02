Byron Donalds heads to Keystone State for Donald Trump

Gerrymandered Florida districts help members of Congress rack up the frequent flyer miles to other states, even hours before Election Day voting begins.

That’s one reason Rep. Byron Donalds isn’t sweating a trip Monday to Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Donald Trump Tuesday if he wants to win a second term as President.

The Southwest Florida Congressman has been a consistent Trump surrogate, and his final trip of the campaign will take him to The Ivy at Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square.

Donalds faces Democrat Kari Lerner this year.

In 2022, he won with 68% of the vote.