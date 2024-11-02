Can Monique Worrell survive Andrew Bain … and Ron DeSantis?

Monique Worrell is asking voters for her old job back after Gov. Ron DeSantis threw the Democratic State Attorney out of office last year.

But to win it back, she must defeat Andrew Bain, whom DeSantis appointed as Worrell’s replacement last year as the chief prosecutor of Orange-Osceola counties in the 9th Circuit.

The Bain-Worrell showdown is one of the most high-profile down-ballot races in Tuesday’s elections.

Bain and DeSantis argue that Worrell is not qualified to serve, while Worrell called her suspension a political attack and defended her track record, saying she is both tough on crime and fair.

Meanwhile, Bain says that even though he is a DeSantis appointee, he is nonpartisan. Worrell is a Democrat, but Bain is running as an independent, although politics are infused in this race, with some of his commercials paid for by the Republican Party.

Questions also swirl: If Worrell defeats Bain, will DeSantis intervene a second time to defy voters and remove her again?

DeSantis wouldn’t say when asked directly about what he will do if Worrell and Andrew Warren, the suspended Tampa State Attorney who is also on the ballot Tuesday, win their respective contests.

“When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said at a September press conference, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.

Thomas Feiter, an Orlando lawyer who lost in the Republic Primary and became vocal about what he called dirty political tricks, has said DeSantis’ attorneys told him the Governor plans to remove Worrell if she wins again.

The State Supreme Court — which has five Justices appointed by DeSantis — refused to reinstate Worrell earlier this year.

Worrell brought in about $350,000 donations, according to campaign finance records.

Bain loaned his campaign $100,000 and raised $80,000, but his campaign is also getting support from the GOP and a political committee that’s funded by Dan Newlin, a high-profile Orlando lawyer who is supporting Donald Trump.