October 31, 2024
Judge ends legal challenge over State Attorney Primary results in heated Orange-Osceola race
Thomas Feiter. Image via YouTube.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 31, 2024

Feiter
The SAO contest for Orange and Osceola counties is one of the most closely watched local races Tuesday.

Tuesday’s election is officially a showdown between Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed Andrew Bain and Monique Worrell, the State Attorney whom DeSantis threw out from office, and no last-minute legal fight will change that, according to a Judge’s ruling.

A Judge dismissed an Orange County lawsuit filed by a State Attorney candidate who lost in the Republican Primary and then accused his party of collaborating with Bain and the DeSantis administration.

“Justice was served,” Bain’s campaign manager said in a statement after the judge’s ruling.

Thomas Feiter sued last month to invalidate the Primary results and add his name onto the ballot in General Election. Chief Judge Lisa Munyon’s ruling didn’t address the political controversy centered around the lawsuit, but said Feiter hadn’t followed proper steps in contesting the election results as she dismissed his complaint on Thursday.

Feiter lost in the Republican Primary to Seth Hyman. Hyman dropped out of the race shortly after, clearing the way for Bain to face Worrell without any other opposition in the General Election.

Hyman said Thursday Feiter’s lawsuit “was frivolous and an abuse of the court system.”

Bain, who says he is an independent, was appointed by DeSantis after the Governor suspended Worrell last year.

The SAO race for Orange-Osceola counties is one of the most closely watched local races Tuesday.

In his lawsuit, Feiter accused Hyman of collaborating with Bain and DeSantis officials so as not to siphon any Republican votes from Bain.

Feiter was the only Republican in the room when he stood at a press conference with Worrell and called Hyman a ghost candidate.

Hyman denied the accusations and called Feiter a sore loser in the Primary. Meanwhile, Hyman accused Feiter of collaborating with Worrell.

Feiter missed the 10-day deadline to contest the certified election results by two days. He also didn’t name the Elections Canvassing Commission in his original lawsuit, the Judge noted in her ruling.

The Judge wasn’t swayed that Feiter was on military duty for two days during the 10-day window. 

“Plaintiff shall take nothing from this action,” she wrote in dismissing the case.

In his lawsuit that named DeSantis, Bain and Hyman, as well as several local and state Republicans, Feiter also accused DeSantis administration of trying to bribe him to drop out of the race. Feiter said he believes DeSantis will try to throw Worrell out if she is re-elected on Tuesday.

Worrell and Feiter did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday after the lawsuit’s dismissal. 

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories