Barry Goldwater Jr. laments nation’s drift toward ‘socialism’

As Barry Goldwater Jr. walks into a room, his resemblance to his father proves immediately striking. The late U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, best known as the Republican nominee against President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, became a conservative standard-bearer for a generation, and his son still embraces the labels of “conservative” and “libertarian” today.

During a keynote address at a Florida TaxWatch event, he also made clear how far he believes the United States have moved from those values.

“We’re moving into socialism, more government, less freedom, ‘cancel culture’ everywhere,” he said.

He made clear his own political leanings, including opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and concerns about crime and immigration. Days from a Presidential Election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, he made clear a preference and offered prognostication.

“There will be a winner and there will be a loser,” he said of the election. “So, all I can say to her is, the election is over, the talking is done. Your side lost, my side won.”

Of both sides, he expressed some displeasure that neither the Republican nor Democratic ticket want to discuss the budget. That’s despite a massive national debt.

“Most people can’t visualize a trillion dollars, much less $37 trillion,” he said.

He expressed concern about the state of foreign policy under Democratic President Joe Biden, referencing a sloppy withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“China and Russia and Iran, North Korea, saw weakness in the United States and started following,” Goldwater said. He attributed issues like the Ukraine invasion to a lack of strong leadership in Washington.

But he also discussed a need for civility in American politics today. He served seven terms in the U.S. House representing Southern California, while his father served in the Senate representing Arizona, and recalled a collegiality even over divisions.

He also shared an anecdote about Navy Captain Charles Plumb, who had survived parachuting from a crashed plane and years later met the sailor who had packed Plumb’s parachute before the flight. Plumb hadn’t recalled meeting the enlisted man before, but the parachute saved his life.

Goldwater said in that regard, many go through life unaware that a deed done by those we may never meet could well be what ensures our future.

“From here on, let’s recognize those who packed our parachute,” he said.