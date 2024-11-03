Retailers across Florida are already prepping for robust holiday shopping season

It seems Halloween was just here. But as is the trend, Florida retailers are already getting into the Holiday Season and getting ready for what is promising to be a very robust Christmas shopping period.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is already projecting that the 2024 Holiday Season will bring record-breaking spending by American consumers. According to NRF research, shoppers plan to spend $902 on average for gifts by the time Christmas and other holidays arrive. That’s about $16 more than the previous American record set in 2019. This year’s projected spending on holiday gifts is about $25 higher on average than last year’s gift buying by consumers.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is angling to keep Floridians focused on buying their holiday gifts from retailers in the Sunshine State this year.

“Florida retailers are prepared to make this holiday season truly memorable, with the latest trends and products, outstanding customer service, and holiday deals to meet record-breaking consumer demand,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “We’re ready to help Floridians create joyful celebrations and meet all of their holiday shopping needs.”

The FRF has a specific website, “Find It in Florida” and it’s designed to highlight the wide selection of retailers in Florida.

If it seems like consumers are picking up the pace of holiday shopping earlier and earlier each year, NRF surveys show that’s not your imagination. More people are heading to the stores to buy gifts well before even Thanksgiving.

“Nearly half of consumers (45%) plan to browse and purchase items before November, which is up from 40% 10 years ago. Consumers are motivated to begin holiday shopping early to spread out their budget (59%),” an NRF news release said. “Other reasons for shopping early include: avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (46%) and avoiding crowds (42%). Regardless of how early consumers start, the majority (62%) anticipate completing their shopping in December.”

The most popular gift purchases during the holiday season are holiday greeting cards with 53% of shoppers saying that’s what is their favorite, followed by 49% who target clothing and accessory purchases. Some 28% say they like to buy books, video games and other media while 25% say they favor buying personal care or beauty items, according to the NRF.