Ken Frink, Victoria Smith offer contrast for Citrus County School Board

Ken Frink came within a few percentage points in the August Primary of winning outright.

Victoria Smith had to battle with two others for a second-place finish.

Now both are in the runoff for the District 2 seat on the Citrus County School Board to replace Ginger Byrant, who is retiring after 24 years in office.

Frink, a former Crystal River City Manager who also served briefly on the City Council, led the Primary with 46% of the vote. Short of the 50%-plus-1 need to win outright, however, means he must get through a runoff in the General Election.

Smith, a Citrus High School geometry teacher, finished second with 24%.

Their contrasts provide a choice for voters.

Bryant taught a young Frink, and now she is endorsing his campaign.

His formal connections with Citrus County public schools end there. A civil engineer by trade, Frink has worked with Citrus County government and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and he was elected to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board.

Frink’s stint as Crystal River City Manager concluded when he married Councilwoman Cindi (Guy) Frink.

Frink said his experience in all levels of government positions him well for the School Board.

“A strong school system isn’t just about academic success; it’s about building a resilient community prepared for the unexpected,” he said.

Frink raised about $70,000, including $15,000 he loaned the campaign. Contributors include out-of-town home and commercial developers who have projects pending in Citrus County. He’s spent much of those funds on mail pieces, radio and newspaper ads.

Smith’s collections total $46,300, including $10,500 from the candidate herself.

Her support includes teachers’ unions in Citrus and Clay counties. Smith is past President of the Citrus County Education Association.

Smith points to one clear distinction: She is an educator and her opponent is not.

“My firsthand experience in the classroom gives me valuable insights into the needs of both students and teachers ensuring that I will advocate effectively for policies that enhance educational outcomes.”

Smith also has battled concerns regarding her husband’s influence. Jimmie T. Smith, a former lawmaker and Citrus County Commissioner, is known for lobbing social media criticism at the very educators his wife hopes to help oversee.

In a “personal story” campaign video, Victoria Smith said that while she loves her husband, he doesn’t think for her.

“While we share a deep respect for each other,” she said, “we don’t always see eye to eye on every issue.”