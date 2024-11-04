Personnel note: Bo Rivard joins Rubin Turnbull & Associates’ lobbying team

Bo Rivard is joining the Rubin Turnbull & Associates lobbying team.

Rivard brings an impressive background and deep industry expertise to his new role, where he will collaborate with some of the field’s most respected professionals.

His career includes key roles in successful political campaigns and extensive work with government and business leaders on public policy. Notably, served as Chairman of the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board of Governors, Chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and served on the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Florida.

A Panama City native, Rivard lives there with his wife, Nicole, and their three children. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law. In addition to his new role at Rubin Turnbull, Rivard will continue his legal practice as a partner at Harrison Rivard & Duncan, a prominent full-service law firm in Panama City.

Sen. Jay Trumbull said, “Brittany and I are thrilled that our close friend, neighbor, and advisor, Bo Rivard, is joining the exceptional lobbying team at Rubin, Turnbull. The Rivards are like family to us, and we’re so pleased to see Bo team up with our dear friends, Bill and Heather.”

CFO Jimmy Patronis added, “Congratulations to my lifelong friend, Bo Rivard, on joining my friends Bill and Heather at Rubin Turnbull & Associates. Bo’s leadership, integrity, and dedication have always set him apart, which is why I trusted him to guide Citizens Property Insurance as Chairman during a pivotal time. I’m confident Bo will bring the same qualities to Rubin Turnbull and I look forward to witnessing the impact he’ll make alongside their outstanding team.”