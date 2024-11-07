‘Fill the sky with stars’: Nikki Fried takes stock of Democrats’ election wipeout

Election Night was a disaster for Florida Democrats.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell took double-digit losses. A constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational pot went up in smoke, while voters rejected a bid to rescind abortion prohibitions imposed by the GOP-controlled state government.

But in the wake of that defeat, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is offering astronomical aspirations, referring to the Vice President’s advice given Wednesday on the path forward.

“As Vice President Kamala Harris said, we must fill the sky with stars. Florida is worth fighting for — that has always been our north star, and it must continue to be in the days to come,” Fried vowed.

Harris, who actually advised her supporters to “fill the sky with the light of a billion brilliant stars,” arguably didn’t spend much time “fighting for” Sunshine State voters, sending surrogates like Doug Emhoff and Bill and Hillary Clinton in lieu of actual visits to Florida.

However, the Chair pledges the party will be resilient as it heads into another year that will likely be heavier on press releases than policy victories.

“While the results of this election are not what we hoped for, the last thing Florida Democrats are going to do is give up,” Fried said.

“Over the next four years, Florida Democrats will continue to organize, mobilize and hold Republicans accountable — because our job is bigger than one election. Our fight to defend freedom and democracy in Florida is our sacred responsibility and the only way we can claw back political power in the Sunshine State is to stay in the fight — the people of our state depend on it.”