Rick Scott says deal making experience makes him the best bet to lead Senate

Sen. Rick Scott continues to make his pitch to lead the Senate Majority, in a turn of events few foresaw when he got 10 votes in 2022 against outgoing GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Naples Republican, who already has said he would win the race, touts his business experience and his ability to make deals because of them as unique value adds over rivals John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

During an interview on Fox News‘ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Scott contrasted his opponents’ “experience in the Senate” with his own “business background,” calling himself a “deal-doer who knows how to sit down with people and find common ground.”

“To get things done, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say ‘What do we have to do differently? We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. We have to be the change.’ That’s what Donald Trump got elected to do: to be the change. That’s what business guys do,” Scott said.

Trump has not formally endorsed in the race yet, but evidence is that his supporters are strongly behind Scott: an online poll the president-elect posted shows the Floridian with more than 93% support.

Scott says his deal making ability will help with everything from legislation to Cabinet nominees if he is the pick of the Caucus.

“That means you’re gonna have to sit down with people and understand their agenda. So, that’s what I’ve done my whole life. I’ve probably done 500 economic deals in my life. That’s what I’ve done. I’ve brought people together, I found common ground,” Scott said.

He added that “to get Trump’s agenda done,” it’s essential “to bring everybody together to get that done and have a plan… to get the nominees done… get the budget done.”

“You’ve got to have somebody that’s willing to go do all those things, and I’m clearly willing to do that,” Scott added.

Polymarket pegs Scott as the second-most likely to win, behind Thune. But it’s competitive. A Scott Yes share is at 39 cents, a nickel under Thune’s 44 cents.