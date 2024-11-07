November 6, 2024
Rick Scott guarantees he will win Senate Majority Leader race, enact Donald Trump’s agenda
Donald Trump and Rick Scott are doing very well in Florida polls.

A.G. Gancarski
November 6, 2024

Scott Trump
Could Florida control the Senate and the Presidency?

After getting 10 votes in his last bid for leadership of the Republican Senate Caucus, Rick Scott says he will be more successful with the GOP majority during next Wednesday’s vote.

“I’m going to win. And here’s why. I’ve been talking to my Republican colleagues, Guess what? They want change. They know that Donald Trump has a mandate. They want to be part of that mandate. They want to be treated as equals. They want to be part of a team. They want to have a working relationship with the House,” Scott told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.

“They know I’ve got a great working relationship with Trump, with Speaker Mike Johnson, they know I’m a business guy, business guys get things done. We create a plan. We work our mission, we measure things, we create teams. That’s exactly what we want in the Senate, and that’s why I’ll be the next majority leader and we’re going to get Trump’s agenda accomplished,” Scott added.

Trump backed Scott two years ago, but has not endorsed Scott yet this time around, though the Naples Republican and the man from Mar-a-Lago are “texting back and forth.”

Polymarket pegs Scott as the third most likely to win, behind Senators John Cornyn and John Thune. But in the wake of the biggest win of his political career, the just re-elected Scott thinks he is the best candidate to help Trump take advantage of a Republican sweep and a mandate for “change.”

“Florida is the center of the Republican party today and Washington can learn a lot about what Florida has done,” Scott said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories