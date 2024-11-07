November 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

North Florida Land Trust holds event marking quarter century of environmental protection
Marshlands in Jacksonville Beach the North Florida Land Trust wants to acquire. Image via North Florida Land Trust.

Drew DixonNovember 7, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott guarantees he will win Senate Majority Leader race, enact Donald Trump’s agenda

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 11.6.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges

image015
'We invite everyone to join us at Smith Lake Preserve.'

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has been responsible for acquiring some key environmentally sensitive lands and prevented development on those ecosystems. And the organization wants to celebrate all its supporters who have helped in those objectives in the past quarter century.

The 25th anniversary of the organization will be marked on Saturday with a celebratory event in Keystone Heights, in Clay County. The 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smith Lake Preserve on Christian Camp Road.

The preserve is one of the tracts of land that the NFLT saved from development just five years ago. While the organization wants as many people to attend as possible, officials are asking those who want to attend to register beforehand at their website so they can get a fix on how many people will show up.

“We invite everyone to join us at Smith Lake Preserve, home to our stewardship department, to tour the property that we preserved in 2019 and to celebrate all that we have accomplished since our inception in December of 1999,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT.

“We have preserved over 40,000 acres over the last 25 years and are nowhere near done. We remain steadfast in our focus to preserve the most ecologically, agriculturally and historically significant lands in North Florida. It is now or never.”

In addition to the celebration, the North Florida Land Trust will launch their end-of-the-year fundraising campaign. Land Trust officials hope to raise $525,000 within that campaign and those funds will be used for more sensitive land acquisitions.

“NFLT’s board of directors has offered a match for the first $25,000 of donations received. The nonprofit land conservation organization depends 100 percent on community contributions for its operating costs. To contribute to the campaign and become a part of the mission to save natural spaces, visit our website,” a NFLT news release said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott guarantees he will win Senate Majority Leader race, enact Donald Trump's agenda

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories