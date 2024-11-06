Last Call for 11.6.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

___

First Shot

Republicans won big Tuesday, not just in Florida but nationwide.

Every swing state that has been called went for President-elect Donald Trump and he’s leading in the three that haven’t — his victory also marks the first time in 20 years that a Republican presidential nominee won the popular vote.

When he’s sworn in, the GOP will likely control all levers of government. Republicans have already secured a majority in the Senate, and while control of the House is still undecided, it’s leaning red.

And at the state level, voters rejected recreational marijuana and expanded access to abortion while expanding the Republican stranglehold on the state Legislature.

Next Session, 86 Republicans will be in the House — one more than were elected in 2022, when the party achieved a supermajority. Meanwhile, Sen. Corey Simon’s win in Tallahassee’s Senate District 3 preserved the supermajority in the upper chamber.

The Florida results were mirrored elsewhere, including with a flip of the state House in Michigan, leading the Republican State Leadership Committee to take a victory lap.

“Despite facing an unprecedented influx of liberal spending from outside groups, state Republicans showed the strength of our efforts and commitment to conservative values,” said RSLC Chairman Steve Crisafulli, a former Florida House Speaker.

“These victories prove that, even when outspent, our focus on the winning issues that matter to Americans resonates. Moving forward, we are ready to build on this momentum and push back against the Democrats’ failed policies with an even stronger foundation.”

Quote of the Day

“We know that this is not over for a second, not for a minute, not for an hour. We woke up, and we started organizing.”

— Voices of Florida Executive Director Sarah Parker on the failure of Amendment 4.

___

