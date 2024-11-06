North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges

David Scott, Deputy City Manager of North Miami Beach, has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, a city spokesperson told Florida Politics.

The city is awaiting further details from the Miami Police Department, which took Scott into custody on Wednesday.

“Although the city has not been asked to provide any assistance or information, we will fully cooperate with and expedite any requests made of North Miami Beach,” a statement from the city said.

In an email update shortly thereafter, the city said Scott had been fired.

“After receiving and reviewing the arrest report from Miami PD, City Manager Mario Diaz has terminated the employment of David Scott.”

Scott, 63, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center at 4:49 p.m. He faces 15 felony counts of sexual performance by a child/possession, county arrest records show.

He was promoted to Deputy City Manager in July 2023, having previously worked for a year as Director of Public Works.

Before joining North Miami Beach, he served in executive roles including leading economic development strategies for Boynton Beach, Assistant City Manager for Delray Beach and Assistant County Administrator for Pinellas County.

He also served as Deputy Mayor for Operations and Director of Public Works for his home city of Baltimore and Commissioner of Public Works for the city of Atlanta.

He is active on Facebook, where he frequently posts about style and design. His page says he studied engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, and previously owned an eponymous management consulting firm.

State voting records show he’s a registered Democrat and lived in Tampa and Coconut Creek before moving to Miami-Dade County in 2016.

