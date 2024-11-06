November 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges

Jesse SchecknerNovember 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

AP VoteCast: Voters who focused on the economy broke hard for Donald Trump

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough Donald Trump supporter arrested, accused of assaulting 2 women supporting Kamala Harris

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Who will certify Donald Trump’s presidential win? Kamala Harris, that’s who

David Scott North Miami Beach
David Scott, 63, is facing 15 felony counts.

David Scott, Deputy City Manager of North Miami Beach, has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, a city spokesperson told Florida Politics.

The city is awaiting further details from the Miami Police Department, which took Scott into custody on Wednesday.

“Although the city has not been asked to provide any assistance or information, we will fully cooperate with and expedite any requests made of North Miami Beach,” a statement from the city said.

In an email update shortly thereafter, the city said Scott had been fired.

“After receiving and reviewing the arrest report from Miami PD, City Manager Mario Diaz has terminated the employment of David Scott.”

Scott, 63, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center at 4:49 p.m. He faces 15 felony counts of sexual performance by a child/possession, county arrest records show.

He was promoted to Deputy City Manager in July 2023, having previously worked for a year as Director of Public Works.

Before joining North Miami Beach, he served in executive roles including leading economic development strategies for Boynton Beach, Assistant City Manager for Delray Beach and Assistant County Administrator for Pinellas County.

He also served as Deputy Mayor for Operations and Director of Public Works for his home city of Baltimore and Commissioner of Public Works for the city of Atlanta.

He is active on Facebook, where he frequently posts about style and design. His page says he studied engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, and previously owned an eponymous management consulting firm.

State voting records show he’s a registered Democrat and lived in Tampa and Coconut Creek before moving to Miami-Dade County in 2016.

___

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAP VoteCast: Voters who focused on the economy broke hard for Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories