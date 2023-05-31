North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo arrested for ‘voting irregularities’

North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony “Tony” DeFillipo has been arrested, likely for voting from an address where he doesn’t live.

Details are sparse for now. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed DeFillipo’s arrest and plans to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference to discuss “voting irregularities” it’s been investigating.

The Democratic Mayor has faced allegations in recent months that he does not live in North Miami Beach, a requirement for elected city officials, and instead resides in a $1.2 million Davie home he and his wife bought in July 2022.

He was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

DeFillipo has repeatedly denied the allegation he doesn’t live in North Miami Beach, insisting he’s been estranged from his family due to “marital issues” and resides in a rented, one-bedroom condo within the city’s bounds.

That explanation didn’t convince some in the city, including Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond and a resident who filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, which opened an inquiry into the matter.

In a 184-page deposition released in March, DeFllipo acknowledged owning two homes in Davie, one of which the family sold last summer, but denied either was his main residence. He’d previously lived for 14 years in a North Miami Beach home, which he sold in December 2021.

Asked whether he slept more than 15 consecutive days in the Davie home he still owns, DeFillipo said he was unsure, adding, “I try to spend as much time with my family as I can.”

He also admitted to being president of the homeowners association governing his Davie property, a post he resigned from Jan. 19.

Two days before he stepped down from the HOA, DeFillipo tried unsuccessfully to change the city charter to reduce the Commission quorum after three city Commissioners — Fleurimond, Daniela Jean and Michael Joseph — refused to recognize him as Mayor, saying he’d broken city rules, and began boycotting meetings.

The Commission voted 3-1 on May 17 to remove Joseph from his seat for failing to attend a meeting for more than 120 days. Jean voted “no,” while Fleurimond and Jay Chernoff — who share a personal attorney, Michael Pizzi, with the Mayor — recused themselves.

Joseph is now fighting in court to regain his seat.

Pizzi told the Miami Herald that DeFillipo anticipates a “speedy exoneration.”

A former City Commissioner, DeFillipo won the North Miami Beach Mayor’s race in November 2018 with 54% of the vote following years of corruption problems in the city.

His immediate predecessor in the Mayor’s office, George Vallejo, resigned seven months early after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations.