Monique Worrell wins State Attorney’s race in Orange, Osceola counties

Democrat Monique Worrell defeated independent Andrew Bain Tuesday to reclaim her job as State Attorney in Orange-Osceola counties after Gov. Ron DeSantis threw her out of office last year.

With 255 of 259 precincts reporting, Worrell had 57% of the vote.

“Democracy wins. Tonight, Florida voters sent Monique Worrell back to work,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried in a statement. “State Attorney Monique Worrell rightfully returns to office, winning re-election to continue serving the people of Ninth Judicial District as their duly-elected State Attorney.”

Bain conceded, congratulating Worrell.

“To all my supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude,” Bain said in a statement. “I am humbled to able to serve the remainder of my term. I remain committed to ensuring that our neighborhoods, families, and children are protected.”

This was a race full of political fireworks that made it one of the most high-profile down-ballot races in Florida.

DeSantis suspended Worrell last year, accusing her of failing to prosecute crimes.

Bain and DeSantis argued that Worrell was unqualified to serve, while Worrell called her suspension a political attack and defended her track record, saying she is both tough on crime and fair.

“For over a year, Monique has challenged Ron DeSantis’s illegal and unconstitutional suspension after being unjustly removed from office. State Attorney Worrell was targeted and removed by Ron DeSantis on August 9, 2023 in a politically motivated stunt to virtue signal and score cheap points for his failed presidential campaign,” Fried said Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Bain tried to convince voters that even though he was a DeSantis appointee, he was still nonpartisan even as his commercials were paid for by the Republican Party.

Questions also persist after Election Day: Will DeSantis intervene a second time to defy voters and remove her again?

Weeks earlier, DeSantis wouldn’t say when asked directly about what he will do.

“When both of those folks were in office, they took the position that they didn’t have to enforce laws they disagreed with that caused people to be put back on the street who then victimized folks that should not have been victimized,” DeSantis said at a September press conference, adding that “law enforcement” shared his concerns.

Thomas Feiter, an Orlando lawyer who lost in the Republic Primary and became vocal about what he called dirty political tricks, has said DeSantis’ attorneys told him the Governor plans to remove Worrell if she wins again.

The Florida Supreme Court — which has five Justices appointed by DeSantis — refused to reinstate Worrell earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the same political drama was unfolding in Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended Democrat State Attorney Andrew Warren last year but in Tuesday’s election Warren lost to Suzy Lopez who DeSantis had appointed as his replacement.

Worrell brought in about $370,000 donations, according to campaign finance records.

Bain loaned his campaign $100,000 and raised $85,000, but his campaign is also getting support from the GOP and a political committee that’s funded by Dan Newlin, a high-profile Orlando lawyer who is supporting Donald Trump.