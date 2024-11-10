Donald Trump forms committee for inauguration in January

Now that he’s been elected to a return to the White House after a four-year hiatus, Donald Trump is organizing a committee for his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee was officially announced Sunday from Trump’s compound Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Sunday. The nonprofit organization will be co-chaired by long-time Trump associates former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Steve Witkoff, a noted real estate investor.

“On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honor of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honor this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation,” President-elect Trump said in a news release Sunday. “This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office.”

Trump completed the most unlikely political comeback ever by winning a second term Tuesday night, sweeping all seven swing states and even delivering Republicans only their second popular vote win since 1988.

So many factors played into Trump’s 2016 win, which was far narrower than his victory this time around, and raised questions about just how strong his mandate was. This year’s result was, unquestionably, a mandate for his governing vision.

Trump will now reenter the White House with Republicans holding a majority in the Senate and likely a narrow majority in the House. With the GOP appearing to move in lockstep with the President-elect, Trump has a unique opportunity to fully enact his agenda.