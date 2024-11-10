Multiple law enforcement agencies shut down large-scale illegal drag racing in Tampa

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say they were able to foil a planned “street takeover” with plans for drag racing overnight in Tampa.

Working on multiple tips, state troopers homed in on areas of Temple Terrace U.S. Highway 301 where a Winn-Dixie grocery store is located, Fletcher Avenue and Brue B. Downs Boulevard and Busch Boulevard and Florida Avenue in Tampa late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Those tips led troopers to believe a large-scale and illegal drag racing event was about to begin.

“Each scene involved large groups of individuals and vehicles mingling. At both the Temple Terrace Winn Dixie and the Busch and Florida Ave. locations, law enforcement prevented the event from beginning before any street racing or dangerous driving behavior occurred,” an FHP news release said.

In the meantime, several other people with vehicles were gathering at the Fletcher and Downs location and several troopers headed that way to find what appeared to be an attempt to start drag racing. Troopers from FHP Special Operations and state trooper districts from Tampa, Pinellas and Brooksville all converged on the area and “engaged the vehicles, and several short pursuits ensued. As a result of this operation, four drivers were charged with felonies, six passengers were charged with street racing and takeover… (and) four vehicles were impounded with 30-day holds, and two firearms were recovered,” the news release said.

FHP officials said the break in the investigation in the intended drag racing events was largely due to information “intercepted” by troopers, though they did not specify how that happened. The FHP officials said they also received additional law enforcement assistance from Temple Terrace and Tampa police departments.

State troopers said residents can help shut down illegal drag racing events if they witness them about to begin. FHP officials advise residents to remain calm, don’t engage any of the drivers, pull over to the side of the road and call FHP or 911 and provide details to law enforcement operators.