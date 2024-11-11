‘Very optimistic’ Rick Scott says he’s ‘what Trump wants’ as Majority Leader

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is continuing his public arguments to convince his GOP colleagues to elevate him to Majority Leader this week.

During a “Fox & Friends” interview, the Naples Republican said he feels good about where the race is ahead of a secret ballot vote Wednesday.

“I’m very optimistic. I believe I’m going to win,” Scott said, suggesting that he best aligns with what the rank and file in the Senate and the incoming Donald Trump administration want.

“My colleagues have told me they want change. They want to be treated equal. They want to be part of the team. They want to have an agenda. They want to have a great relationship with the House,” Scott said. “They know I have a great relationship with Speaker Mike Johnson, so I’m very optimistic that I’m going to win because I’m representing Trump’s agenda and what my colleagues want.”

The Senator doubled down on that argument as the interview progressed.

“I believe I’m going to win because I represent exactly what the Trump team wants and what Trump wants and what the American public wants,” he added.

As of Monday morning, Scott is still the odds-on Polymarket favorite in the Senate leadership race.

A “Yes” share for the recently re-elected Senator is valued at 61 cents, with second-place candidate John Thune of South Dakota at 35 cents.