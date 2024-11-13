Rick Scott falls short in Senate Leadership bid

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s bid to lead the incoming Senate Majority did not succeed.

The Naples Republican fell short in the first vote, a source connected to the process confirms, and Senators John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota advanced, with Scott eliminated at just 13 votes.

Thune prevailed on the second ballot.

Scott, elected to a second term this month, pitched himself as the most likely person to get President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda accomplished.

“The bottom line is this: Do you support Trump’s agenda or not? If you don’t support Trump’s agenda, you’re probably not going to elect me,” Scott said Tuesday night on Jesse Kelly’s YouTube channel.

Cornyn and Thune have both vowed to be staunch legislative partners for the incoming President, representing a break from the intransigence sometimes displayed by outgoing Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Trump did not endorse during the current election, with reported doubts that Scott could prevail. He did back Scott’s failed 2022 bid to supplant McConnell.

With U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reportedly leaving the Senate to become Secretary of State, Scott will be the Senior Senator from the state. His colleague will be appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is strongly urged by Trump-adjacent figures to select Republican National Committee Chair Lara Trump.

Florida Politics has reached out to Scott for comment and will update if he responds.