November 13, 2024
Pinellas, Pasco Circuit Judge race heads to hand recount Thursday
Stock image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorNovember 13, 20242min0

ballot
Fewer than 1,000 votes separate the candidates.

The race for Circuit Judge in Pinellas and Pasco counties is heading to a hand recount, with unofficial results showing the two candidates separated by just 0.14% of the vote, according to the most recent unofficial results. 

The state of Florida mandates an automatic machine recount when the margin between candidates or issues is a half percent or less, and requires a hand recount if the margin is less than 0.25%.

With unofficial results in, Jenn Dubbeld narrowly leads Nick Fiorentino in the race for Circuit Judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit, Group 14. 

Dubbeld earned nearly 53% of the vote in Pasco County, but just over 48% in Pinellas, while Fiorentino earned nearly 52% of the vote in Pinellas, but just 47% in Pasco. 

Dubbeld earned a total of 337,116 votes to Fiorentino’s 336,173, a difference of just 943 votes. 

A machine recount was already conducted Nov. 10-12. State law requires a machine recount to be conducted before a hand recount. 

The Pinellas County Canvassing Board is meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. to begin the manual recount. All canvassing board meetings are open to the public. They are held at the Election Service Center, located at 13001 Starkey Rd. in Largo, in the Starkey Lakes Corporate Center. 

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

