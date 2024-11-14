Pinellas, Pasco Circuit Judge race heads to hand recount Thursday

The race for Circuit Judge in Pinellas and Pasco counties is heading to a hand recount, with unofficial results showing the two candidates separated by just 0.14% of the vote, according to the most recent unofficial results.

The state of Florida mandates an automatic machine recount when the margin between candidates or issues is a half percent or less, and requires a hand recount if the margin is less than 0.25%.

With unofficial results in, Jenn Dubbeld narrowly leads Nick Fiorentino in the race for Circuit Judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit, Group 14.

Dubbeld earned nearly 53% of the vote in Pasco County, but just over 48% in Pinellas, while Fiorentino earned nearly 52% of the vote in Pinellas, but just 47% in Pasco.

Dubbeld earned a total of 337,116 votes to Fiorentino’s 336,173, a difference of just 943 votes.

A machine recount was already conducted Nov. 10-12. State law requires a machine recount to be conducted before a hand recount.

The Pinellas County Canvassing Board is meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. to begin the manual recount. All canvassing board meetings are open to the public. They are held at the Election Service Center, located at 13001 Starkey Rd. in Largo, in the Starkey Lakes Corporate Center.