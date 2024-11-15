Donald Trump won more young voters, but many don’t agree with him on issues

“Donald Trump’s rhetoric did not prevent them from supporting him this time around,” said Barrett Marson, a Republican strategist based in Arizona, a battleground state. “It sounds like the economic issues overrode everything. So if Donald Trump delivers on his economic promises, then will young people stick with Republicans? That is a question we can’t answer right now.”

More moderate and less motivated by immigration

Trump made inroads among younger voters, but that was not accompanied by a big ideological shift. According to AP VoteCast, just over one-half of Trump voters under 30 said they are somewhat or very conservative, compared with about 8 in 10 Trump voters age 65 and older.

While most younger Trump voters identified with his “Make America Great Again” movement, they were less likely to say they are MAGA Republicans than are older Trump voters.

Younger Trump voters’ motivations for voting this year also looked different from older Trump voters. About 6 in 10 Trump voters 65 and older said the situation at the U.S-Mexico border was the single most important issue for their vote, compared with about one-third of Trump voters under 30.

Younger Trump voters were more focused on the economy. About half of these voters said the economy and jobs are the top issue facing the country, compared with about 4 in 10 older Trump voters.

Many younger Trump voters want big government

A second Trump administration could target government programs and services such as Affordable Care Act subsidies, but that may not be popular with his younger supporters.

Trump voters under 30 were nearly evenly split on whether the government should do more to solve people’s problems. Slightly less than half agreed with this, while about half said the government is doing too many things better left to businesses and individuals. That compares with about 2 in 10 Trump voters 65 and older who said the government should be doing more, and about 8 in 10 who said the government was doing too many things.