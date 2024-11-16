Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin; Rep. Tony Gonzales; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries; Sen. Markwayne Mullin.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson; Sen. John Fetterman; Sens.-elect Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Andy Beshear.; Rep. Jim Himes; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Johnson; Sen. Chris Coons; Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins University.
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
One comment
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
November 16, 2024 at 3:58 pm
Warning America:
Yet another “DOOK 4 BRAINS LEFTY” slanted A. P. artical re-print.
READ AT YOUR OWN RISK:
Glad to be here for all my Sage Patriots and Besty Lefty’s who may have missed the by-line and thought they were reading Legitimate News.
Your welcome America,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN