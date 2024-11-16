Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin; Rep. Tony Gonzales; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries; Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson; Sen. John Fetterman; Sens.-elect Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Andy Beshear.; Rep. Jim Himes; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.

“Fox News Sunday” — Johnson; Sen. Chris Coons; Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins University.

