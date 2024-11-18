November 18, 2024
Keith Gross files to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress

Jacob OglesNovember 18, 20244min1

Keith Gross
The Melbourne attorney challenged Rick Scott in a statewide Primary earlier this year.

Following U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s resignation, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross filed to run for his Panhandle seat.

His former Senate campaign website now reflects his plans to run for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“Keith Gross is running for Congress to fight back against the Washington Uniparty,” the website states. “Far-left Democrats and spineless RINO Republicans have sold our country out to foreign nations and corrupt insiders. We won the battle to get Donald Trump back in the White House, and with America First fighters like Keith Gross backing him up in Congress, we’ll win the war to restore America!”

A bio section also stresses that Gross was “raised in the Panhandle.”

The Melbourne attorney challenged U.S. Rep. Rick Scott in the Republican Primary, but ultimately received only 9% of the vote to the incumbent’s 85%.

Gross raised more than $2.6 million for his Senate run, according to his last Federal Election Commission reports. More than $2.4 million of that came through self-funding with another $185,000 through campaign contributions. As of Sept. 30, the campaign had just under $5,800 in cash, giving a slight jump in fundraising for a potential race.

In November, Gaetz secured re-election to his U.S. House seat with 66% of the vote over Democrat Gay Valimont. But he resigned his seat after President-elect Trump announced Gaetz’s appointment as Attorney General. He also said he does not intend to take an oath of office for the coming term.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Secretary of State Cord Byrd to quickly schedule and announce plans for a Special Election to replace Gaetz in Congress. Candidates can already set up federal election accounts.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. Florida’s 1st Congressional District is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

Categories