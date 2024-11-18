November 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump names Brendan Carr, senior GOP leader at FCC, to lead the agency
Image via AP

Associated PressNovember 18, 20245min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Jerry Demings begins holiday toy drive in Orange County

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick Iarossi goes to Washington: Capital City Consulting establishes advocacy presence in D.C.

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump’s Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says

Brendan Carr
Carr wrote a section devoted to the FCC in 'Project 2025.'

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday named Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, as the new chairman of the agency tasked with regulating broadcasting, telecommunications and broadband.

Carr is a longtime member of the commission and served previously as the FCC’s general counsel. He has been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times and was nominated by both Trump and President Joe Biden to the commission.

The FCC is an independent agency that is overseen by Congress, but Trump has suggested he wanted to bring it under tighter White House control, in part to use the agency to punish TV networks that cover him in a way he doesn’t like.

Carr has of late embraced Trump’s ideas about social media and tech. Carr wrote a section devoted to the FCC in “Project 2025,” a sweeping blueprint for gutting the federal workforce and dismantling federal agencies in a second Trump administration produced by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump has claimed he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025, but many of its themes have aligned with his statements.

Carr said in a statement congratulating Trump on his win that he believed “the FCC will have an important role to play reining in Big Tech, ensuring that broadcasters operate in the public interest, and unleashing economic growth.”

“Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy,” Trump said in a statement on Sunday. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

The five-person commission has a 3-2 Democratic majority until next year, when Trump gets to appoint a new member.

Carr has made appearances on Fox News Channel, including when he slammed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris ’ appearance on “ Saturday Night Live” the weekend before the election — charging that the network didn’t offer equal time to Trump.

Also a prolific writer of op-eds, Carr wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal last month decrying an FCC decision to revoke a federal award for Elon Musk’s satellite service, Starlink. He said the move couldn’t be explained “by any objective application of the facts, the law or sound policy.”

“In my view, it amounted to nothing more than regulatory lawfare against one of the left’s top targets: Mr. Musk,” Carr wrote.

______

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKeith Gross files to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress

nextJohn Frankman jumps into race to succeed Matt Gaetz

One comment

  • George Greenfield

    November 18, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
    Take a Look……

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories