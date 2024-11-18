November 18, 2024
John Frankman jumps into race to succeed Matt Gaetz

Jacob OglesNovember 18, 20244min1

John Frankman
Gaetz brought the former Green Beret to the State of the Union to highlight a controversial military vaccine mandate.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz earlier this year brought John Frankman to Washington to highlight ramifications of a military vaccine mandate. Now, the former Green Beret has announced a campaign to succeed Gaetz in Congress.

“Northwest Florida deserves a leader who will unapologetically stand up for our conservative values and keep our voice front and center in Congress,” Frankman said. “I was proud to serve my country in the Special Forces, and I am ready to serve again in Washington. I’ll work tirelessly to defend our freedoms, support President (Donald) Trump’s agenda, and put Americans First.”

The Republican, according to his campaign website, served in the Army for eight years as a captain with the 7th Special Forces. But when President Joe Biden issued a mandate for military to receive the COVID-19 mandate, Frankman refused, ending his career.

“Taking that stand reinforced my commitment to fight for Americans’ rights and freedoms,” Frankman said.

Gaetz brought Frankman this year as a guest to the State of the Union.

“Following the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that discharged 8,600 service members, Mr. Frankman was one of thousands who voluntarily separated from the Army due to hardships he and other unvaccinated service members faced based on discriminatory and punitive Department of Defense policy,” Gaetz posted on X at the time.

Frankman has advocated for the “Declaration of Military Accountability” campaign, seeking accountability for the vaccine mandate and other military decisions.

In November, Gaetz secured re-election to his U.S. House seat with 66% of the vote over Democrat Gay Valimont. But he resigned his seat after President-Elect Trump announced Gaetz’s appointment as Attorney General. He also said he does not intend to take an oath of office for the coming term.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Secretary of State Cord Byrd to quickly schedule and announce plans for a Special Election to replace Gaetz in Congress. Candidates can already set up federal election accounts.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. Florida’s 1st Congressional District is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

“The American people have spoken and overwhelmingly re-elected President Trump to lead our nation forward. Now, more than ever, he needs a fighter in Washington to stand with him, advance his agenda, and ensure the will of the people is carried out,” Frankman. “With the Republican majority hanging in the balance, it’s essential we send someone who will fight every day to advance conservative principles and hold Washington accountable. I am that fighter.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

One comment

Categories