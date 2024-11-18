Mike Waltz wasn’t briefed by Joe Biden White House on Ukraine missile deployment

The Joe Biden administration is allowing Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile System weapons that can strike deep into Russian territory, but they didn’t brief incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz about it.

That’s what the outgoing Congressman turned Donald Trump appointee told Fox and Friends Monday, regarding the current White House countering an influx of North Korean soldiers with improved weaponry on Russia’s side of the territorial dispute by giving Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself his own improved weaponry.

“It’s another step up the escalation ladder and nobody knows where this is going. North Korea is unleashing ballistic missiles, artillery, now tens of thousands of soldiers. The administration responds by lifting this restriction. North Korea sends more soldiers, South Korea is now saying it may get engaged, China is buying oil from Iran for pennies of the dollar. Iran is using that to send missiles and drones to Russia that is then hitting Ukrainian critical infrastructure, so this is a development, but it’s a tactical one,” Waltz said Monday morning.

During the same interview, the soon-to-be National Security adviser contrasted the incoming administration’s approach to that of the outgoing one.

“President Trump is talking strategy here. How do we get both sides the table to the end this war? What’s the framework for a deal and who’s sitting at that table?”

Trump said as a candidate that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a single day. These escalations from Ukraine and Russia will complicate that promise’s fulfillment.

Likewise, the President-elect hailed the smoothness of the transition recently from the Biden administration. But this surprise move, one that will escalate the conflict ahead of a possible negotiated outcome, suggests the change of administrations may offer some more surprises despite the positive rhetoric publicly.

Associated Press reporting contributed to this piece.