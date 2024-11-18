November 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Waltz wasn’t briefed by Joe Biden White House on Ukraine missile deployment

A.G. GancarskiNovember 18, 20243min6

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Jerry Demings begins holiday toy drive in Orange County

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick Iarossi goes to Washington: Capital City Consulting establishes advocacy presence in D.C.

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump’s Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says

Congress Austin
'It's another step up the escalation ladder and nobody knows where this is going.'

The Joe Biden administration is allowing Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile System weapons that can strike deep into Russian territory, but they didn’t brief incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz about it.

That’s what the outgoing Congressman turned Donald Trump appointee told Fox and Friends Monday, regarding the current White House countering an influx of North Korean soldiers with improved weaponry on Russia’s side of the territorial dispute by giving Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself his own improved weaponry.

“It’s another step up the escalation ladder and nobody knows where this is going. North Korea is unleashing ballistic missiles, artillery, now tens of thousands of soldiers. The administration responds by lifting this restriction. North Korea sends more soldiers, South Korea is now saying it may get engaged, China is buying oil from Iran for pennies of the dollar. Iran is using that to send missiles and drones to Russia that is then hitting Ukrainian critical infrastructure, so this is a development, but it’s a tactical one,” Waltz said Monday morning.

During the same interview, the soon-to-be National Security adviser contrasted the incoming administration’s approach to that of the outgoing one.

“President Trump is talking strategy here. How do we get both sides the table to the end this war? What’s the framework for a deal and who’s sitting at that table?”

Trump said as a candidate that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a single day. These escalations from Ukraine and Russia will complicate that promise’s fulfillment.

Likewise, the President-elect hailed the smoothness of the transition recently from the Biden administration. But this surprise move, one that will escalate the conflict ahead of a possible negotiated outcome, suggests the change of administrations may offer some more surprises despite the positive rhetoric publicly.

___

Associated Press reporting contributed to this piece.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJohn Frankman jumps into race to succeed Matt Gaetz

nextDonald Trump’s Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says

6 comments

  • E.S. Kalate

    November 18, 2024 at 8:20 am

    ” But this surprise move, one that will escalate the conflict ahead of a possible negotiated outcome. . .”
    There is one president who wants peace in the Ukraine, and it AIN’T Biden. The demented old goof might just get us into actual state-level conflict with Russia in order to cement his legacy. What’s Kammy got to say about this? Is she still in Washington? Is she still in the country?

    Reply

    • Michael

      November 18, 2024 at 8:26 am

      When Trump causes a Putin to withdraw on January 21st, as he said he will, come back then and talk.

      Reply

      • FLPatriot

        November 18, 2024 at 9:00 am

        And when Putin doesn’t withdraw?

        Reply

        • George Greenfield

          November 18, 2024 at 9:18 am

          Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
          Take a Look……

          Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

          Reply

        • Along for the Ride

          November 18, 2024 at 9:58 am

          Just ride the wave

          Reply

      • FLPatriot

        November 18, 2024 at 9:02 am

        Hey Mikey, You do know E.S was talking about Trump wanting Peace, right? Comprehension is tough for you.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories