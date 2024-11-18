Rick Scott takes steps against ‘partisan army’ of Joe Biden appointees

Florida’s soon-to-be senior Senator is opposing potential hires of the current presidential administration sticking around for the next one, as part of what he says could be a “partisan army” of resistance.

Along with U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, James Lankford and Mitt Romney of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has signed on to a letter from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky that attempts to counter “burrowing,” which is the practice of taking political appointees and redesignating them as civil service hires.

The Republican Senators are demanding answers from Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Acting Director Robert Shriver III regarding the need for “quarterly updates on burrowing of current or former political appointees,” which has not been satisfied to the letter of the law given that the last update was months ago.

“While we appreciate your submissions this year, the information provided only covers through June 30, 2024, leaving a substantial opportunity for individuals to burrow during the final 6 months of President Biden’s administration,” the Senators wrote.

Burrowing can create a situation where a holdover can use an appointed position as a cudgel against a new administration.

The Senators cite the example of Leandra English, “who used her conversion from a political appointee in the Obama Administration to a career position at the Consumer Financial Protection Board, to then suing President Trump for control over the CFPB.”

The Senators seek updated details on political appointees such as résumés and job titles, as well as on their conversions to civil service.

In addition to the material that would bring the request current, they want weekly updates through the final day of the Joe Biden administration.