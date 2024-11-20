Insurance Summit agenda packed with elected leaders, state officials

Top Florida insurance industry officials will gather in Orlando next month for the Florida Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit.

Set for Dec. 3-5, the Summit will delve into the most pressing issues in Florida’s insurance market, and many of the people most in tune with the current lay of the land have been confirmed as speakers.

The list includes Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Tim Cerio, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida State Board of Administration Executive Director Chris Spencer.

“With Florida’s evolving insurance needs and recent legislative reforms, this Summit offers an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas and solutions that will shape the future of Florida’s property, auto, and liability insurance markets,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “By bringing together the brightest minds in the industry, we can collaboratively address the challenges impacting families, local businesses, and our economy.”

This year’s summit comes nearly two years after the enactment of insurance legislation meant to stabilize the state’s market, which had been in a tailspin with many well-known insurers exiting the Florida market and several small- to mid-size carriers going belly up.

At the time of passage, policymakers said the legislation, which brought several changes to the insurance claims process, would take time to take root and improve the market. There have been some positive indicators, though premium costs remain high for many Floridians, especially those living in coastal communities.

The Summit’s relevance only increased this week when now-House Speaker Daniel Perez said insurance issues would be a major focus of his during his term leading the chamber.

Though he didn’t give specifics, Perez said Floridians “need to know that our state’s insurance laws are not being written by and for the insurance companies.”

The Summit will be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek. There will be an opening reception on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., with the main program beginning at 8:30 a.m. the following morning. A full agenda and registration information can be found on the Florida Chamber website.