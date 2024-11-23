November 23, 2024
Mike Waltz leads Sunday talk show lineup

Associated PressNovember 23, 20242min2

Congress Austin
The outgoing Congressman will be one of the newsmakers on the chat shows.

A Florida man will be on national television Sunday, among others across the broadcast spectrum.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Mike Waltz,  President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be his national security adviser; Sens. John Barrasso and John Fetterman.

___

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty and Amy Klobuchar.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin, and Tammy Duckworth.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Duckworth; Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Rand Paul; Rep. Sarah McBride; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

2 comments

  • PeterH

    November 23, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Seasoned security operatives have stated they have no interest in working with or working for a Trump administration……and who can blame them?!?! That’s the reason why Trump is left with Gaetz, Waltz, Gabbard and others! America’s adversaries are carefully monitoring.

    Reply

    • White Spiteful Demon

      November 23, 2024 at 12:38 pm

      Daddy Warbucks Mike Waltz Google Metis Solutions

      Reply

