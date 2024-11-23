Mike Waltz leads Sunday talk show lineup

A Florida man will be on national television Sunday, among others across the broadcast spectrum.
“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be his national security adviser; Sens. John Barrasso and John Fetterman.
___
ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty and Amy Klobuchar.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, Markwayne Mullin, and Tammy Duckworth.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Duckworth; Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Rand Paul; Rep. Sarah McBride; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.
___
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
