Dentists denounce Surgeon General’s swat at flouridation

The American Dental Association is denouncing Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s recent advisory against fluoride in municipal water systems, noting that 65 out of 67 counties have a shortage of dentists and contending fluoridation has preventive benefits.

“It’s disheartening to hear Dr. Ladapo’s misinformed and dangerous comments regarding community water fluoridation,” said Brett Kessler, D.D.S., president of the American Dental Association. “The ADA believes in the use of proven, evidence-based science when making public policy decisions. For Dr. Ladapo to call community water fluoridation ‘medical malpractice’ and call on all municipalities to end its practice is a dangerous statement that stands to harm the oral and overall health of all Floridians.”

Ladapo issued guidance Friday against the practice, in light of what a release from the Department of Health called “the neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure.”

Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wants a similar elimination of fluoridation nationally, and the Surgeon General’s guidance in Florida may well align with federal policy under the incoming presidential administration.