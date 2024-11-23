November 23, 2024
Gene Valentino announces campaign to succeed Matt Gaetz

Jacob OglesNovember 23, 20243min0

Gene Valentino
The former Escambia County Commissioner announced a campaign in CD 1.

Former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino announced a campaign in the Special Election to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“As a lifelong conservative, I’m putting myself in this fight to serve the hardworking families of Northwest Florida,” Valentino said. “I am in this race to champion policies that will strengthen our economy, support our veterans, and put America First.”

Valentino will run on his track record both as a County Commissioner and in the private sector, where he was founding president of mobile phone company CellularOne Central California.

He enters an already crowded Republican field in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Several candidates have already taken steps to run in the Special Election. On the Republican side, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, and Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman all made moves to run. While this is the most Republican-leaning district in Florida, Democrat Gay Valimont has also filed.

A Special Election in CD1 was called on Friday. There will be a compressed qualifying period, running from Dec. 5-6. The Primary Election will take place on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1.

Valentino since losing reelection in 2014 has run the Grassroots Truthcast podcast.

According to his campaign website, Valentino will run on a platform of eliminating federal income taxes and reducing special interest influence in Congress.

“It’s time to clean house in Washington and rid our government of the career politicians and the unelected bureaucrats who are selling out our country,” the website states. “ The government has grown far too powerful, using taxpayer dollars to fuel their own agendas, undermining the will of the American people. I’m a businessman first, not a politician. I’m ready to reset the system and put America back in the hands of ordinary citizens. When I’m elected I will turbocharge ‘DOGE’ and make sure (Elon) Musk, (Vivek) Ramaswamy, and other business patriots have Congressional backing to GET THE DAMN JOB DONE!”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories