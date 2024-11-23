Takeaways from Tallahassee — The race is on!

Special elections are formally set to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congress. A Primary will be held Jan. 28, with a Special General Election on April 1 in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“At Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direction, this Special Election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law.”

No election has yet been set to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, the St. Augustine Republican expected to become President-elect Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser. However, Gaetz has already formally resigned from his seat, something he did the same day Trump announced his nomination for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration for that while facing a challenging confirmation process, he said today he does not intend to fill his seat when a new Congress meets in January.

Several candidates have already taken steps to run in the Special Election to replace Gaetz. On the Republican side, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, and Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman all made moves to run. While this is the most Republican-leaning district in Florida, Democrat Gay Valimont (Gaetz defeated her in November) has also filed to run again.

Meanwhile, candidates are already lining up to run for Waltz’s seat as soon as an election gets called there. Former presidential candidate Randall Terry and Marion County School Board member Don Browning say they are in. Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini and Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond are also strongly considering runs. All candidates to come public so far in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to date are Republicans.

Gaetz out, Bondi in: Trump jumped from one Florida politician to another, nominating Pam Bondi for Attorney General after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration. Bondi, who served two terms as Florida’s Attorney General and now works at Ballard Partners, is a longtime Trump ally and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused — but not convicted — of abusing his power as he tried to condition U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

‘We are watching’: House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton both used a portion of their swearing-in speeches to put insurers on notice. “In my experience, Floridians are realistic. They understand that there are trade-offs. They understand that insurance will be a challenge in a state battered by hurricanes. But they need to know that our state’s insurance laws are not being written by and for the insurance companies,” Perez said to a roaring round of applause. Albritton struck a similar tone in his speech. “Floridians have been faithfully paying insurance premiums for years, sometimes decades, and now they expect their insurance company to keep up its end of the bargain,” he said. “I want to make sure that impacted Floridians and insurance companies hear me loudly and clearly — we are watching.”

Rep vs. Rep: Reps. Rudman and Salzman threw their names in the hat to replace Gaetz this week, and on Friday, the Governor announced dates for the Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The Panhandle-based district, anchored by Pensacola, is open after Gaetz resigned from Congress following his nomination for U.S. Attorney General. With two state lawmakers in the race, the odds are high that there will be another Special Election soon, either for Salzman’s District 1 seat or Rudman’s District 3 seat.

Olive branch: Despite entering the 2024-26 term as a superminority, Democrats are being granted some sway on the Florida Senate’s top committees. In a Wednesday memo listing his committee Chair picks, incoming Senate President Albritton said he wanted to ensure members of both the majority and minority caucuses “feel heard and their input valued.” To that end, Democratic Senators will hold the Vice Chair slot on the Appropriations, Fiscal Policy and Rules committees. The picks: Sen. Darryl Rouson will serve as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Rosalind Osgood will take the No. 2 spot on Fiscal Policy, and Sen. Shevrin Jones will be Vice Chair of the Rules Committee.

Slap on the wrist: As punishment for a so-called “ghost candidate” scheme he helped orchestrate during the 2020 election cycle, former Sen. Frank Artiles has been sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served, 500 hours of community service and 15 years of probation, five for each of three felony counts for which he was found guilty. Judge Miguel de la O agreed Monday to stay Artiles’ sentencing, pending an appeal his attorneys said they’ll soon file. They have until Dec. 18 to do so. Before handing down his judgment, de la O said he considered several factors the defense raised, including Artiles’ public and military service, lack of prior legal issues, and charity work about which the Judge received numerous letters. De la O noted that probation was appropriate for a first-time nonviolent offender like Artiles.

— One fish, two fish, red fish … more fish —

Fishing is a big deal in Florida. It managed what neither weed nor abortion could and became a constitutionally protected right in the Sunshine State. It’s that popular.

Many fishers, or anglers, if you want to get fancy, have been affected by this hurricane season, though, both in the number of days they can fish and the quality of their fishing.

This week, Gov. DeSantis announced an extension of the 2024 Gulf Red Snapper recreation season, adding 17 days to the already extra-long season, now a record-breaking 103 days long. This extension comes after the Governor announced discounts on fishing and hunting licenses.

“Because of our good state stewardship, we can offer these extra Gulf Red Snapper days during December. Many Floridians are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and I hope this extended season allows families to enjoy fishing together this holiday season,” DeSantis said.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission released data that the additional days will allow for a robust season for 2025.

“The holiday season is a great time to enjoy Florida’s iconic fisheries with family and friends,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young

So, instead of spending time with your family this holiday season, how about you Irish goodbye out the back and enjoy some time on the water?

—Florida Fights Fraud —

It’s no shocker that Florida’s population includes a lot — and we mean a lot — of … well, let’s call them “prime-timers.”

And it’s no secret that older citizens tend to struggle more with the ever-changing field of technology (no shame in that — even us young’uns scratch our heads when we see a Cybertruck). And the stats show they are more likely to fall for technology-related schemes.

That said, everyone, regardless of age, could use a refresher on how to avoid falling victim to techy schemes, and Florida officials are providing exactly that.

This International Fraud Awareness Week, Attorney General Ashley Moody hopes to help Floridians avoid the pit traps of fraud. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans were defrauded of more than $10 billion last year — an increase of more than $1 billion from 2022.

Here are Moody’s tips to stop that total from getting any larger: Never send personal or financial information over text or email; check account statements regularly; collect mail daily; shred sensitive documents; use credit cards for online transactions; and review your credit score once a year.

“During International Fraud Awareness Week, I’m urging Floridians to learn how to spot fraudulent schemes and issuing tips to help them safeguard their finances. Staying informed and taking simple but critical steps can be the difference between keeping your hard-earned money and huge financial losses,” Moody said.

— Keep it natural —

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson highlighted proposed agricultural land conservation projects in Southwest Florida to help augment protected farming.

Simpson is promoting the funding of four agricultural conservation projects in the Peace River Valley region, which stretches through several counties east of the Gulf of Mexico.

Simpson is invoking the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, created more than two decades ago. This program is designed to protect and preserve potentially threatened farmland that can be saved from development via conservation easements. Simpson wants to use some of the recently announced $47 million in state and federal funds to help protect the farmlands.

“Through strategic partnerships and by combining resources from state, federal, and private partners, we’re working to preserve as much of Florida’s natural and productive landscapes as possible — and before it is too late,” Simpson said.

He wants to protect the farmlands of Bentley Ranch, Ryals Cattle Co., Sweetwater Preserve, and C&G Cattle Co. These ranches and cattle operations collectively cover thousands of acres.

—Thank Florida through food —

The time when all your family members gather together under one tiny roof, start screaming at each other about politics (worse than usual this year), get drunk by 3 p.m., eat overcooked food, and fall asleep before the sun goes down is almost here!

With Thanksgiving — the holiday when it’s socially acceptable to eat your heart out, pass out, and then wake up to football — just a few days away, Simpson is bringing a platform to holiday recipes that feature ingredients grown here in the Sunshine State.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, share a meal, and show gratitude. There’s no better way to do that than by incorporating Fresh From Florida products into your holiday menu and supporting our hardworking farmers, who provide us with an abundance of fresh, nutritious food. While shopping for your Thanksgiving feast, I encourage you to pick up an extra item or two to donate to your local food bank. Many families in our state are still recovering from recent storms, and a small act of kindness can make a big difference,” said Simpson.

Simpson highlights some of the recipes, including turkey with Florida citrus brine, Florida green bean casserole, sweet corn and sausage stuffing, and Florida grouper fish salad, all made with ingredients sourced from the beautiful peninsula (and agricultural powerhouse) we call home.

The rest of the Florida Thanksgiving recipes can be found here.

— The week in appointments —

FAMU Board of Trustees — DeSantis named Belvin Perry Jr. to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees. Perry is retired and served as a personal injury attorney for Morgan & Morgan and the Chief Judge on the 9th Judicial Circuit. Active in his community, he has served as the Chair of the Trial Court Budget Commission, the Florida Innocence Commission Chair, and the National Conference of Metropolitan Courts president. Perry earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tuskegee University and his law degree from Texas Southern University.

Orange County Court — DeSantis named Heather Guarch and Mark Miller to judgeships on the Orange County Court. Guarch has served as a Regional Legal Adviser for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement since 2018. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and her law degree from the University of Baltimore. Miller is the owner of the Law Offices of Mark S. Miller. Previously, he was a Managing Attorney at Morgan and Morgan. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from FAMU.

— Cybersecurity Troopers —

As our lives become increasingly digital thanks to the “Skynet” dreams of tech bros Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, we must beef up our awareness of cyber and digital threats. And Florida state colleges are making sure we prepare our future workforce with the proper skills they need.

The Florida Department of Education recently announced the winners of the second annual Cybersecurity Competition, where students representing their state college demonstrate their ability to detect and deal with cyber threats rooted in real-world scenarios through a cyber range virtual protected platform.

“I am truly inspired by the hard work of each student participant and the FCS faculty advisers that supported this innovative competition. In today’s ever-expanding digital world, it is imperative to have skilled professionals who are equipped with knowledge and practical experiences to protect our schools and communities. These students are well-prepared, and I am confident that their futures will be bright, and that Florida’s future is in good hands,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Northwest Florida State College took first place, Palm Beach State College took second, and Daytona State College placed third. The winners were selected based on their ability to manage, operate, and defend the network infrastructures of fictitious organizations the quickest.

“We are also deeply grateful to our FCS leaders for their commitment to advancing cybersecurity programs and offering students real-world experiences that ensure that they are workforce-ready and that Florida remains a leader in cyber defense,” said FCS Chancellor Kathy Hebda.

— Road Warriors —

Accidents are a sad ripple effect of driving. Anyone who has spent any significant time driving on Florida’s interstates or turnpike can attest to the number of accidents that occur and the delays those accidents cause. Suddenly, a three-hour drive becomes a six-hour one.

Even though you may slump in your seat every time the highway turns into a parking lot, you can still be thankful that some people risk their lives daily to help respond to crashes. This week, the Florida Department of Transportation, like many other partners across the state, is recognizing Crash Responder Safety Week, which highlights the commitment and continued success of enhanced traffic incident management training and other countermeasures to reduce secondary crashes.

Last year, FDOT Road Rangers and crash responders reported helping clear vehicles and debris and providing safe traffic guidance for more than 33,000 traffic incidents. FDOT Road Rangers are often the first workers on the scene of a crash to render aid.

“As experts in traffic incident management, FDOT’s Road Rangers and other crash responders put their lives on the line each day to keep motorists safe thanks to their quick response and efficient scene clearance. These responders are a major part of the solution for creating safer roads by reducing secondary crashes. FDOT is proud to continue establishing new technology and initiatives to ensure that these responders and all motorists make it home safely. We encourage everyone to join us in recognizing and appreciating the important role of these responders during Crash Responder Safety Week,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

FDOT reminds drivers to move over a lane and reduce their speed if they witness an accident, never drive under the influence, avoid distractions while driving, adhere to speed limits, and stay vigilant while driving.

— Hurricane Help —

It may feel like we talk about hurricane season a lot in Takeaways (don’t get us wrong, we do), but that’s only because hurricanes affect millions of people’s lives and continue to do so even when the news cameras stop rolling.

Thankfully, hurricane season is almost over, but many Floridians are still dealing with the aftermath of Mother Nature’s 2024 onslaught, and they’re feeling pain in their wallets and in their stomachs.

If that applies to you, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris announced that Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations are open in Charlotte, Franklin, Hardee, Hernando, and Sarasota counties this week. Individuals are encouraged to sign up online before arriving.

D-SNAP helps provide food assistance for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene who are not receiving food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The D-SNAP locations announced by Harris:

— Charlotte and Sarasota counties: Charlotte – Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte will be open Nov. 21-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Franklin County: Will S. Kendrick Park at 1601 Kenneth B Cope Ave. in Carrabelle will be operating Nov. 22-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Hardee County: The Family Resource Center at 1016 S. 6th Ave. in Wauchula will be open Nov. 22-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Hernando County: A site will be open at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad Street in Brooksville, Nov. 22-24, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Shalom selections —

The weather in Tallahassee is getting grayer and gloomier. There are fewer hours of sunlight, and the traffic is getting worse. It can only mean one thing: The Legislative Session is almost here. Yay. Said no one ever.

Tallahassee-ians who love congestion and seeing throngs of people in suits walking around the Capitol shaking hands with everyone they see, your holiday season is here. Another sign that Session is near is that caucuses pick their leaders and add new faces.

This week, the Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus welcomed its new members for the 2025 Legislative Session. The group aims to promote bipartisan advocacy for Jewish Americans, equality, and tolerance while defending religious freedom and combating antisemitism. The caucus proudly announces the new members across the House and Senate.

Rep. Michael Gottlieb will Chair the 2025 Session, while Reps. Yvette Benarroch and Hillary Cassel have been named co-Vice Chairs.

Here’s the Senate membership list: Sens. Lori Berman, Randy Fine, and Tina Polsky have joined, with former Sen. Lauren Book serving as a Member Emerita.

The House roster: Reps. Michael Caruso, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Rita Harris, Mitch Rosenwald, Michelle Salzman, Kelly Skidmore, Allison Tant, Debra Tendrich, and Meg Weinberger are in alongside Members Emeriti Adam Hattersley and David Silvers.

— Papers, please —

Millions of Americans across the United States identify as Puerto Rican. The unincorporated U.S. territory occasionally makes its way into the news … sometimes because a comedian referred to it as an island of trash, and other times because a state lawmaker is helping Puerto Rican Americans.

This week, it was the latter. Rep. Susan Valdes is continuing an initiative to ease access to essential government documents for Puerto Rican citizens residing in the Tampa Bay area.

Valdes will allow the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) to set up at her district office to provide constituent services to the Puerto Rican citizens currently residing in the 813. After a temporary pause due to organizational changes, the representative openly welcomes the program back.

The PRFAA assists in obtaining documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates, administering child support certificates, and even providing driver’s records and apostille services.

The Representative is especially keen to help because Puerto Rico invalidated all birth certificates issued before 2010. The Representative’s district office is located at 2221 N. Himes Avenue, Suite B, in Tampa. The event was held on Nov. 22.

— Carrot clash —

Vegetables are an essential part of a healthy diet and eating habits. And many vegetables have health benefits.

Brussels sprouts (the most diabolical-smelling thing as they cook) are great for digestion; spinach is good for blood pressure; broccoli supposedly can help stop cancer; peppers are great for immune system health, and so on. However, one of the most famous health spins on food is that carrots are good for your eyesight (which might be British WW2 propaganda, but the idea still stuck around).

But these carrots might not be so good for you. This week, it was announced that Grimmway Farms has recalled organic whole and select organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. For those who don’t know, E. coli is a bacteria that lives in the gut and causes illness, specifically watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach pain. Mmm, that sounds lovely!

Needless to say, if you have some Grimmway Farms whole carrots or organic baby carrots in your freezer, it might be time to throw your veggies out — and make an ophthalmologist appointment while you’re at it, but carrots those carrots weren’t doing anything for you.

— “Oui” win gold —

France and America may have a showdown soon. Why? Because Americans keep taking home gold medals on their home turf, whether it’s Team USA women’s and men’s basketball (take that, monsieur Wemby) or FSU’s International Genetically Engineered Machine team.

Noles took home some much-needed gold (we know FSU gridiron team isn’t doing that this year), from the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) 2024 Grand Jamboree, which took place in Paris and saw over 400 teams from more than 45 countries present their work to a panel of over 400 judges.

FSU’s team, made up of 11 undergrad students from six different colleges, addressed the rare metabolic disorder called trimethylaminuria (TMAU). TMAU causes a strong body odor through sweat, breath, or urine (if you have seen the Oscar-winning film The Holdovers,” that’s what Paul Giamatti’s character has).

The team’s work focused on treating the condition while also educating the public about its research through educational videos and its website.

“FSU is competing at the highest levels — we’re among the best teams in the world. Our students are looking at the world. They’re finding these problems and then they’re using state-of-the-art technology to address the problem,” said co-principal investigator for the FSU iGEM team and research faculty at the FSU College of Medicine, Cesar A. Rodriguez.

Other teams that earned gold medals include Stanford, MIT, the University of Oxford, and the University of Cambridge, so the Noles are in good company.

— Seminoles volunteer with Seminole Tribe —

Native American History is American History, and November is Native American Heritage Month, making it the perfect time to learn about the people who lived here long before a Genoese navigator convinced the Spanish crown to give him a boat.

Native American history is extremely important to Florida, especially for Florida State University, whose athletic teams bear the name of one of the most well-known Native American tribes — the Seminoles. So, when FSU Noles are allowed to grow connections with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, it’s key to do so.

This Native American Heritage Month, 20 FSU students traveled to the Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, located in Broward County, to volunteer at the annual American Indigenous Arts Celebration, an event hosted by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki museum. The event revolves around indigenous art, music, food, dance, history, and more. The 20 student volunteers got to be fully immersed in the culture and traditions of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as engage with the community.

“Our students proudly call themselves Seminoles and this is a great way to get them to see beyond iconography and athletics. I think they learned more about the modern and traditional Seminole world in a short few days than my students normally learn in a semester. They also taught tribal members a lot about FSU and are creating lasting partnerships and friendships,” said Andrew Frank, Director of FSU’s Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Center.

The NAIS Center made the trip possible. It will soon have a physical location on FSU’s campus by the Westcott Building and the Center for Leadership and Service.

“It was an amazing experience that I hope will become a yearly tradition. I left with a newfound knowledge of the history and culture of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It brought me so much joy to be in that space and to learn from others. I hope that highlighting the trip will spark an interest around participating in educational opportunities with the Seminole Tribe of Florida,” said community leadership program coordinator for the Center for Leadership & Service Emily Cain.

— Florida Classic —

After consecutive losses, Florida A&M looks to get back over the .500 mark as the Rattlers face Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in Orlando (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Florida A&M (5-5, 3-3 SWAC) saw its 23-game home winning streak snapped last week in a 24-21 loss to Mississippi Valley State. The Rattlers had not lost at home since 2018.

FAMU quarterback Daniel Richardson ranks in the top 20 nationally in passing yards per game (19th) and touchdown passes (tied-16th).

Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-5 SWAC) has played their best football in the second half of the season. After beating Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 19, the Wildcats lost against #23 Jackson State but rebounded to beat Grambling State before a five-overtime loss at Southern. Last week, they lost by three points when a game-tying field goal attempt came up short.

The two programs have met 78 times since 1925, with FAMU leading the all-time series 53-24-1. Last season, the Rattlers won for the third consecutive meeting, 24-7.

Saturday’s game, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game has been played annually in Orlando since 1997.

— Try, try again —

In dire need of a victory, Florida State welcomes Charleston Southern to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra).

FSU (1-9) has not tasted victory since a Sept. 21 win over Cal. In the two months since, the Seminoles have lost six consecutive games, including a 52-3 defeat at #10 Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Saturday’s game is Homecoming for the Noles who need to win both remaining games, Saturday against Charleston Southern and next Saturday against Florida, to avoid the worst season since before Bobby Bowden arrived in Tallahassee. FSU went 1-10 in 1974 under Darrell Mudra. The following season, the Seminoles improved to 3-8 before Bowden arrived in 1976.

Florida State’s problems are many, but the most notable is the lack of offense. Out of 133 FBS football programs, the Noles rank 132nd in yards per game. Only Kent St. has accumulated fewer yards per game than the Noles 258.9. No team has scored fewer points per game than FSU’s 13.3.

Saturday should offer a chance for a victory. Charleston Southern (1-10) went even longer than the Seminoles without a win. The Buccaneers’ only victory of the season came on Sept. 7 against Furman, a team ranked in the FCS standings at the time.

— Carpe your diem at downtown café —

Over the past decade, Tallahassee has been reinventing itself everywhere — Bradfordville, Midtown, and especially the Downtown and College Town areas.

Some may describe this process as a word that starts with “G” and ends in “-ification.” Others might say it’s bringing more life to the area and reflects a city that’s been slowly growing.

Semantics aside, a new restaurant is opening in the downtown area for students, citizens, politicians, and lobbyists to enjoy.

The For The Table Hospitality Group, which manages local favorites Madison Social, Charlie Park, and Social Kitchen, is opening a new location in the downtown area: “The Assembly on Adams.”

A reference to the legislative assembly, the café is located at 225 Adams St., formerly home of Poco Vino, and will have items such as grab-and-go coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and meals for the busy life of the downtown professionals.

“Our team is eager to make our mark downtown and deliver the high-quality food and exceptional service for which For The Table is known. This space is an ideal location to serve our downtown clients. Whether they need an event space, a quick lunch or a family meal to take home, we are ready to not just meet but exceed expectations,” said Angela Walker, managing partner of For The Table Hospitality Group.

The space is also perfect for receptions, fundraisers, and private dinners as it can hold 50 people for a sitting event and 75 for a standing. There was a soft opening this week, with the official opening set for Dec. 2.

— Capitol Directions —

Florida Republicans not named DeSantis — Up arrow — Looks like they’re DeFuture of the party …

Citizens — Down arrow — We’re still workshopping, but how about this for the new jingle: “Like a bad neighbor, Citizens will pay you if and when they feel like it.”

Pam Bondi — Up arrow — Trump’s backup is better than the first stringer.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — Getting sick of the same-old, same-old for Thanksgiving dinner? The Commish has some Fresh from Florida recipes to shake things up.

Matt Gaetz — Crossways arrow — So being a pedophile is OK, but being an asshole is a bridge too far?

Don Gaetz — Up arrow — His appointment as Chair of Senate Ethics & Elections is one of God’s sweet little ironies.

Daniel Perez — Up arrow — He even had Angie Nixon clapping during his speech, though she might not admit it.

Jeanette Nuñez — Down arrow — She’s a long shot for U.S. Senate, a no-shot for Governor … her past anti-Trump statements make local Miami-Dade office a tough sell, too.

Cord Byrd — Up arrow — He wouldn’t be a bad Senate pick. Just saying.

Danny Burgess III — Up arrow — Congrats to Florida’s 41st Senator.

Insurers — Crossways arrow — Be on your best behavior and tread lightly, the Speaker and Senate President weren’t joking.

Farmers — Up arrow — Simpson as Commissioner, Albritton as Senate Prez and Truenow leading the Ag Committee. Don’t pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming.

Ballard Partners — Up arrow — Looks like they’re opening another D.C. office … we hear it’s called the White House.

LobbyTools — Up arrow — If we ever see the Florida Administrative Register search page again, it’ll be too soon.

Anthony Rodriguez — Up arrow — His best friend is Speaker, the Mayor is weakened, and as the highest-ranking county official, he controls all the strings in a solid red Miami-Dade.

Frank Artiles — Down arrow — Apparently stealing an election is classified as petit theft.

S. Fla. politics — Up arrow — The best part of Artiles’ sentence: He’s banned from the scene.

FSU iGEM team — Up arrow — We’re not left-brained enough to understand the science, but we do know one thing: Gold medal = Go Noles!

Anglers — Up arrow — The Governor just gave y’all something to be thankful for.

Kids’ teeth — Down arrow — They’re gonna be more porous than the Florida Platform.

DMB — Up arrow — They’re nothing better than a triple-header in NYC!

Assembly on Adams — Up arrow — Their soft opening breathed new life into downtown. Cut the ribbon already!